Who can keep undefeated champion Annika Langvad from record sixth win? - Contenders for 2025 Cape Epic

2022 winner Sofia Gomez Villafañe teams with Langvad for record assault on eight-day MTB race while defending men's champion Matt Beers joins forces with Keegan Swenson

Howard Grotts and Matthew Beers complete stage 7 as GC winners of the 2024 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race
Howard Grotts and Matthew Beers complete stage 7 as GC winners of the 2024 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race (Image credit: Sam Clark/Cape Epic)
From among the mass of 750 two-person teams assembled at this year's 2025 Absa Cape Epic, it is clear that there will be a laser focus on one pairing - Annika Langvad and Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Toyota Specialized). The dynamic duo have six victories and 31 stage wins between them, with Langvad alone holding five overall wins, and in 2025, she has the opportunity to make history as the first rider to win the event six times.

Firmly entrenched as the largest full-service mountain bike stage race in the world, Absa Cape Epic takes place March 16 to 23 in the Western Cape province of South Africa. 

