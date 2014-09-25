Trending

Cadel Evans to retire after Great Ocean Race

BMC rider confirms his future

Cadel Evans and BMC GM Jim Ochowicz confirmed the Australian's retirement in 2015

(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Race leader Cadel Evans (BMC) before the start

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
BMC Racing's Cadel Evans

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The 2009 World Championships podium (l-to-r): Alexandr Kolobnev (Russia), Cadel Evans (Australia) and Joaquim Rodríguez (Spain)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The then world champion Cadel Evans was dropped by Ivan Basso in 2010

(Image credit: AFP)
2009 Worlds: Australia's Cadel Evans basks in the moment of winning the world championship

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
2009 Worlds: Cadel Evans (Australia) attacks with all his might in the closing kilometres and rides away alone to a world title

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cadel Evans has confirmed that he will bring the curtain down on his professional career at the inaugural Great Ocean Race on February 1 next year. The Australian’s decision to retire had been widely rumoured in recent months and he brought an end to the speculation with a specially-convened press conference in Ponferrada on Thursday ahead of the weekend’s world championships road race.

Key Results

1st Tour de France 2011
1st Tour de Romandie 2006, 2011
1st Tirreno–Adriatico 2011
1st Giro del Trentino 2014
1st Critérium International 2012
1st Settimana Coppi e Bartali 2008
1st World Road Race Championships 2009
1st La Flèche Wallonne 2010
1st points classification, Giro d'Italia 2010
2nd Tour de France, 2007, 2008
3rd Giro d'Italia 2013
3rd Vuelta a España 2009

Team Affiliations:

 