Cadel Evans to retire after Great Ocean Race
BMC rider confirms his future
Cadel Evans has confirmed that he will bring the curtain down on his professional career at the inaugural Great Ocean Race on February 1 next year. The Australian’s decision to retire had been widely rumoured in recent months and he brought an end to the speculation with a specially-convened press conference in Ponferrada on Thursday ahead of the weekend’s world championships road race.
Key Results
1st Tour de France 2011
1st Tour de Romandie 2006, 2011
1st Tirreno–Adriatico 2011
1st Giro del Trentino 2014
1st Critérium International 2012
1st Settimana Coppi e Bartali 2008
1st World Road Race Championships 2009
1st La Flèche Wallonne 2010
1st points classification, Giro d'Italia 2010
2nd Tour de France, 2007, 2008
3rd Giro d'Italia 2013
3rd Vuelta a España 2009
Team Affiliations:
- 2014 - BMC Racing Team
- 2013 - BMC Racing Team
- 2012 - BMC Racing Team
- 2011 - BMC Racing Team
- 2010 - BMC Racing Team
- 2009 - Silence - Lotto
- 2009 - SIL
- 2008 - Silence - Lotto
- 2007 - Predictor - Lotto
- 2006 - Davitamon - Lotto
- 2005 - Davitamon - Lotto
- 2004 - T-Mobile Team
- 2003 - Team Telekom
- 2002 - Mapei - Quick Step
- 2001 - Saeco Macchine per Caffe'
