Cadel Evans to retire after Great Ocean Race

Cadel Evans has confirmed that he will bring the curtain down on his professional career at the inaugural Great Ocean Race on February 1 next year. The Australian’s decision to retire had been widely rumoured in recent months and he brought an end to the speculation with a specially-convened press conference in Ponferrada on Thursday ahead of the weekend’s world championships road race.





Key Results

1st Tour de France 2011

1st Tour de Romandie 2006, 2011

1st Tirreno–Adriatico 2011

1st Giro del Trentino 2014

1st Critérium International 2012

1st Settimana Coppi e Bartali 2008

1st World Road Race Championships 2009

1st La Flèche Wallonne 2010

1st points classification, Giro d'Italia 2010

2nd Tour de France, 2007, 2008

3rd Giro d'Italia 2013

3rd Vuelta a España 2009

