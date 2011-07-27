Evans dreaming of Olympic gold

Cadel Evans (BMC) rides on the Champs-Elysees as Tour champion. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Tour de France champion Cadel Evans (BMC) is considering whether to do the Tour-Olympics double in 2012 according to the AAP. Evans rode the Atlanta and Sydney Olympic games as a Mountain Biker before his switch to full-time road riding.

"I don’t know if the course is going to be suitable," Evans told AAP. "But if I can be the man for the job to represent the country, of course I would love to ride."

Evans rode to 14th in the Beijing games in 2008 won by Spaniard Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi). Though the course proved selective enough fatigue from a heavy schedule meant the former world champion wasn't quite at his best. Having made attempts to win medals at three seperate games and coming up short - 2012 could well be Evans last chance to get the Olympic success he craves.

The BMC rider did however temper his aspirations, commenting that he was more than happy to ride at the service of another member of the Australian squad if the course didn't play to his strengths.

"If it’s a course more suitable to someone else, then it should be for someone else."

The London Olympic Games road race takes place 28th July 2012.