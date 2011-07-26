Australian professional cycling community praise Cadel Evans

Cadel Evans (BMC) is Australia's first Tour de France winner. (Image credit: Sirotti)

After three weeks of racing, Cadel Evans did what no Australian cyclist has done before and won the Tour de France. A tight-knit Australian cycling community were in disbelief, full of emotion and full of praise for his Tour winning performance. Yesterday we put together the amazing response of the broadcast and print press to Evans' victory.

Today, Cyclingnews has put together the tweets of a number of Australian professionals commenting on Evans’ stellar achievement.

Simon Gerrans, @simongerrans

"I'm super geed & proud of Cadel. Years of hard work and commitment are paying off."

Jack Bobridge, @JackBobridge

"Cadel you are my hero @CadelOfficial so happy for you congrats"

Wes Sulzberger, @Wes_Suzlberger

"AWESOME @CadelOfficial Wins the #TDF Done Australia proud!!!"

Matt Goss, @mattgoss1986

"Congrats to @CadelOfficial first aussie TDF winner!!! Incredible day for the sport in Australia.

"We may have climbed 5/8th of Everest on the road the other day but @CadelOfficial just stuck the aussie flag at the summit!!"

Stuart O’Grady, @StueyOG

"Congrats to cadel for making history. I'm a proud aussie and a proud leopard! The best man won. Congrats to all @ BMC."

Richie Porte, @richie_porte

"Game, set and match! First Aussie GT winner… Congrats Cadel."

Mark Renshaw, @Mark_Renshaw

"Great ride by @CadelOfficial hats off to the BMC boys. Looked after him all tour. Congrats."

Cameron Meyer, @cammeyercyclist

"History in the making today. What a ride and what a champion. You legend @CadelOfficial. Australia can be very proud."

Robbie McEwen, @mcewenrobbie

"Congratulations Cadel. Incredible 3 wks of riding."

