European masters mountain bike championships return to Slovenia

Image 1 of 6 A cross country racer in Slovenia (Image credit: Grega Stopar/mtb.si) Image 2 of 6 The start of the 30-34 cross country race (Image credit: Grega Stopar/mtb.si) Image 3 of 6 A mountain biker races in Slovenia (Image credit: Grega Stopar/mtb.si) Image 4 of 6 Patric Sicard, 55-year-old downhill champion (Image credit: Grega Stopar/mtb.si) Image 5 of 6 Alastair Maclennan, 45-49 downhill champion (Image credit: Grega Stopar/mtb.si) Image 6 of 6 A downhiller in Slovenia (Image credit: Grega Stopar/mtb.si)

For the second year in a row and the third time ever, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia will host the European Mountain Bike Masters Championships. Downhill and cross country races will take place on June 22-24, 2012.

Kranjska Gora is one of the leading Slovenian cycling centers with a mountain bike park and plenty of options for mountain and road cycling. The bike park on the slopes of Mount Vitranc will again host the championships in both disciplines.

Downhill riders will go through the park's trails and will include some purpose-built sections. With some modifications, the course will be similar to the one from the 2009 European Championships.

The cross country course was first introduced two years ago for the national championship race and then used again last year for the masters championships - it follows the trails of the bike park and includes some custom built sections.

The biggest change from previous years is that the downhill race will now take place on Saturday (with the seeding run on Friday) and the cross country event will be held on Sunday. This change was made per the request of riders and to allow organizers to fit the entire event better in the programme.

Riders from countries which are not members of European Cycling Union are also welcome to take part, but their names will not appear in the official results.

For more information, visit www.mtbkranjskagora.si.