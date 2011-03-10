European Masters Mountain Bike Championships return to Slovenia
Kranjska Gora hosting for three of next four years
The slopes of Mount Vitranc above Kranjska Gora in Slovenia will again host an international mountain bike event. The European Masters Mountain Bike Championships - in cross country and downhill - will be held there in 2011, 2012 and 2014. This year's dates are June 24-26.
The Masters Championships were scheduled for Killarney, Ireland, but after they were cancelled, Slovenia stepped in. Kranjska Gora successfully hosted a similar event in 2009 - the European Downhill Championships for junior, elite and masters categories.
The downhill course will remain more or less the same as it was in 2009; however, a new cross country loop will be used - it was built in 2010 for a national-level event. It goes through sections of the bike park and also includes new purpouse-built forested sections.
Cross country races and downhill seeding will be run on Saturday while the downhill finals will happen on Sunday.
Visit the race website for more information.
