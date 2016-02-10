Trending

Etixx-Quickstep exclusion from Qatar, Katusha escapes ban - Cyclingnews podcast

Cavendish's win for Dimension Data, rider of the week and more!

The Katusha riders are awaiting information on a possible team suspension

In the latest Cyclingnews Podcast, Sadhbh O'Shea, Patrick Fletcher and Procycling's Ed Pickering discuss the latest action from the Tour of Qatar, including Etixx-Quickstep's exclusion, Katusha escaping suspension and the first look at the World Championships course.

We take a closer look at Mark Cavendish's stage win, and Dimension Data's run of form and what it means for the team.

The team also talks about Team Sky's performance at the Herald Sun Tour and One Pro Cycling's WorldTour ambitions. Plus we pick our riders of the week.

