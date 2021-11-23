Eri Yonamine signs with Human Powered Health completing 2022 women’s roster

Japan’s Eri Yonamine is shifting from one US-based team to another in 2022 with the 30 year old completing the women’s roster at Human Powered Health, formerly known as Rally Cycling.

Yonamine, who spent 2021 with TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank, hasn’t had the easiest of seasons after struggling with iliac artery endofibrosis, a thickening of the iliac artery, which led her to finish racing after World Championships so she could undergo surgery in October.

“The surgery made it difficult to get a contract with a new team,” said Yonamine. “But Human Powered Health opened the door for me and gave me an opportunity.

“I’m looking forward to riding symptom free and I’m excited to race with young riders who have lots of potential.”

The dedicated domestique – who has ridden for Alé BTC Ljubljana, Wiggle High5 and FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope – is also an 11-time national champion across the road race and time-trial.

“Eri can bring her years of experience and teamwork in the Euro peloton to us,” women’s team director Joanne Kiesanowski said. “Human Powered Health will provide her with the opportunity to keep on proving herself as an all around racer and she will fit in with her friendly attitude.”

Yonamine is the 12th and final 2022 signing for the squad, which is planning to make the shift to Women’s WorldTeam level next year. The Human Powered Health roster ranges from young developing riders to experienced players who have already been embedded in the top-tier of racing. Yonamine slots into the squad’s group of experienced riders but that wasn't her only drawcard, with the riders team ethic another welcome characteristic.

“I can’t win the race, but we can win,” Yonamine said. “I can do something to help a teammate win and that has always motivated me to be a good rider.”

Human Powered Health 2022 women’s roster