Enve launches new MOG gravel bike as it looks to become a full-service bicycle brand
Meet the MOG - Enve's definition of the modern gravel bike
Enve has announced the launch of its new high-end gravel bike; the MOG. And before you skim-read to find out about the name we'll cover that first.
Before we dig down into the new bike details, in Enve's words, "MOG is a noun, verb, acronym and unequivocally a state of mind for those who push the boundaries of distance and rolling explanation. There's no road too long, no course too tough for those wishing to MOG."
In other words, MOG can stand for whatever words you want to assign to those three letters. I like 'Master of Gravel'.
The MOG is designed to be a platform that offers versatility, simplicity and performance. The frame itself is based on a 700c-only platform, and aims to offer a balanced, confident ride to a wide range of gravel applications.
Enve makes efforts to cut through the carbon fibre marketing hype, and claims it uses the best carbon fibre it can in the frame. Using Enve Material Optimized design means the materials, fibre weights and fibre angles themselves are selected and manipulated for zone-specific performance requirements like impact toughness, stiffness and compliance.
The MOG will be available as a chassis only this includes the frame, fork, headset, handlebar, stem, and seatpost. Customers choose their own stem, bar and 27.2mm seatpost (there is a dropper option) to ensure the best fit for their requirements and fit.
The MOG also features the Enve In-route system for a fully integrated front end. Brake hoses are routed between the fork steerer tube and a 1.5in upper headset bearing. Enve has also designed an anti-cable rattle system which straps hoses and cables to the inside of the downtube, which is a nice touch.
Enve says a size 56cm MOG frame will tip the scales at 950 grams + / - 2% painted, without hardware.
The MOG will be available in six frame sizes from 49cm-60cm and three unique fork rakes (57-53 degrees), which Enve says will ensure confidence-inspiring handling across all sizes. In the popular size 56cm frame, the stack is 587mm, reach is 397mm, and the head tube angle is 71.25 degrees.
Enve has created a best-fit calculator to enable customers and bike fitters to work out which frame size and in turn stem length, spacer stack, and seatpost offset will work best for them and meet their required sizing needs. There are four Enve In-route handlebars and two stems to choose from.
The MOG customer can then select an Enve wheelset and work with a local Enve ride centre or retail partner to select drivetrain components and accessories for the build. These steps see Enve moving away from offering just wheelsets and components as it moves toward a more all-encompassing frame and component offering for customers.
The MOG comes in one colour, which is Sand, but customers can specify and order custom Enve decal kits using an Enve configurator. Kits contain decals for the headtube, down tube, seat tube and stem which go to the customer for them to fit themselves.
The MOG also uses an Enve cargo bay system; a modular in-frame storage system. The MOG frame comes with two neoprene cargo bags running up and down the downtube and providing hidden storage, not unlike the storage compartment featured on the Trek Domane SLR 9.
There is also a comprehensive range of additional Enve accessories and components available to customers. Including the Enve x K-Edge computer mount for Enve stems. Enve G series dropper post handlebar lever, Enve bar tape in black, white or grey and Enve x Selle Italia SLR boost saddles.
There's also the Enve CIM (carbon injection moulded) carbon bottle cage, and Enve X Scicon bike travel case so you can transport your Enve frame safely.
Pricing
Enve offer a five-year frame warranty and a two-year paint warranty. There is also an accidental damage protection scheme which offers cover for up to five years after purchase.
The retail price for the MOG frameset includes the chassis components of the fork, stem, handlebar, seatpost, and headset. Prices are as follows:
US: $5,500
EU: €5,995
GB: £5,500
AUD $9,999
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.