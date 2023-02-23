Enve launches new MOG gravel bike as it looks to become a full-service bicycle brand

Enve has announced the launch of its new high-end gravel bike; the MOG. And before you skim-read to find out about the name we'll cover that first.

Before we dig down into the new bike details, in Enve's words, "MOG is a noun, verb, acronym and unequivocally a state of mind for those who push the boundaries of distance and rolling explanation. There's no road too long, no course too tough for those wishing to MOG."

In other words, MOG can stand for whatever words you want to assign to those three letters. I like 'Master of Gravel'.

Enve MOG dressed in Campagnolo Ekar (Image credit: Enve )

The MOG is designed to be a platform that offers versatility, simplicity and performance. The frame itself is based on a 700c-only platform, and aims to offer a balanced, confident ride to a wide range of gravel applications.

Enve makes efforts to cut through the carbon fibre marketing hype, and claims it uses the best carbon fibre it can in the frame. Using Enve Material Optimized design means the materials, fibre weights and fibre angles themselves are selected and manipulated for zone-specific performance requirements like impact toughness, stiffness and compliance.

The MOG will be available as a chassis only this includes the frame, fork, headset, handlebar, stem, and seatpost. Customers choose their own stem, bar and 27.2mm seatpost (there is a dropper option) to ensure the best fit for their requirements and fit.

The MOG also features the Enve In-route system for a fully integrated front end. Brake hoses are routed between the fork steerer tube and a 1.5in upper headset bearing. Enve has also designed an anti-cable rattle system which straps hoses and cables to the inside of the downtube, which is a nice touch.

Enve says a size 56cm MOG frame will tip the scales at 950 grams + / - 2% painted, without hardware.

The MOG should be capable of handling a wide variety of terrain (Image credit: Enve )

The MOG will be available in six frame sizes from 49cm-60cm and three unique fork rakes (57-53 degrees), which Enve says will ensure confidence-inspiring handling across all sizes. In the popular size 56cm frame, the stack is 587mm, reach is 397mm, and the head tube angle is 71.25 degrees.

Enve has created a best-fit calculator to enable customers and bike fitters to work out which frame size and in turn stem length, spacer stack, and seatpost offset will work best for them and meet their required sizing needs. There are four Enve In-route handlebars and two stems to choose from.

The MOG customer can then select an Enve wheelset and work with a local Enve ride centre or retail partner to select drivetrain components and accessories for the build. These steps see Enve moving away from offering just wheelsets and components as it moves toward a more all-encompassing frame and component offering for customers.

The MOG comes in one colour, which is Sand, but customers can specify and order custom Enve decal kits using an Enve configurator. Kits contain decals for the headtube, down tube, seat tube and stem which go to the customer for them to fit themselves.

The MOG looks like it should deal with bikepacking duties well (Image credit: Enve )

The MOG also uses an Enve cargo bay system; a modular in-frame storage system. The MOG frame comes with two neoprene cargo bags running up and down the downtube and providing hidden storage, not unlike the storage compartment featured on the Trek Domane SLR 9.

There is also a comprehensive range of additional Enve accessories and components available to customers. Including the Enve x K-Edge computer mount for Enve stems. Enve G series dropper post handlebar lever, Enve bar tape in black, white or grey and Enve x Selle Italia SLR boost saddles.

There's also the Enve CIM (carbon injection moulded) carbon bottle cage, and Enve X Scicon bike travel case so you can transport your Enve frame safely.

The MOG will be available with a range of Enve components and wheel options (Image credit: Enve )

Pricing

Enve offer a five-year frame warranty and a two-year paint warranty. There is also an accidental damage protection scheme which offers cover for up to five years after purchase.

The retail price for the MOG frameset includes the chassis components of the fork, stem, handlebar, seatpost, and headset. Prices are as follows:

US: $5,500

EU: €5,995

GB: £5,500

AUD $9,999