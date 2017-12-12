English rider Dani Rowe requests Team Wales consideration for Commonwealth Games

Image 1 of 5 Great Britain's Laura Trott, Joanna Rowsell and Dani King compete during the London 2012 Olympic Games women's team pursuit (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 5 Number one: Dani King after GB's win in the women's team pursuit (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 5 Dani King (Team GB) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Dani King (Cylance) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Dani King of Great Britain waves to the crowd at the 2013 World Cup in Manchester

English rider Dani Rowe (nee King), born in Southampton, announced Monday that she would like to be considered for selection for the Team Wales cycling team for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, Australia, held from April 4-15.

"Wales is a country that has produced so many incredible cyclists, and if selected I hope I can continue to do the country proud in the Gold Coast."

The switch to Team Wales would mean a loss for England. Rowe, 26, won the Team Pursuit at the 2012 Olympics and is a three-time world champion in the event. She would likely be in the running with other Welsh riders for the Team Pursuit: Elinor Barker, Amy Roberts, Ciara Horne and Manon Lloyd.

She recently married ex-professional cyclist from Cardiff, Matt Rowe, and she has lived in Wales since the beginning of 2013.

"I'm absolutely delighted to finally be able to say I want to be considered for selection for Team Wales for the 2018 Commonwealth Games," Rowe said in a press release.

"My connections with Wales and Welsh Cycling go back to 2009 when I started to be coached by Courtney Rowe, and through this relationship I met my now husband, Matt. I have therefore had a strong affinity and love for the country where I now live and call home, for the whole of my professional cycling career."

Rowe thanked Commonwealth Games England, Commonwealth Games Wales, Sport Wales, Welsh Cycling and British Cycling for their support as she moves over to Team Wales.

"Sport Wales and Welsh Cycling have also been incredibly generous in allowing me to use their fantastic facilities such as the Wales National Velodrome in Newport and the Sport Wales National Centre in Cardiff since I've expressed my desire to want to represent Wales," she said.