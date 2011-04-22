English and Douglas aim to defend 24-hour solo national titles at Mt. Stromlo

Image 1 of 2 Jason English on his way to winning the Australian Marathon Championships (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 2 Jess Douglas was the strongest in the women's category and claimed the solo victory. (Image credit: Greg Long Photography)

Australia's most grueling solo mountain bike race will take off this Saturday at Stromlo Forest Park, Canberra, bringing together the nation's best endurance riders for the Australian 24-Hour Solo Mountain Bike National Championships.

All eyes will be on world champions Jason English of Port Macquarie and Victorian Jessica Douglas as they attempt to claim their third consecutive Australian Solo 24-Hour titles after back-to-back victories in 2009 and 2010.

As one of the major Australian qualifying events for the 24-hour Solo World Championships in October, more than 200 competitors will take to the start line of the 11km circuit renowned for its technical rocky climbs and fast descents.

This weekend's racing promises to be challenging and filled with adrenalin.

In addition to English, top men's contenders include last year's bronze medallist Scott Chancellor and last year's fourth place finisher Brett Bellchambers.

In the women's race, Douglas will be challenged by last year's silver medallist Claire Graydon and Joanna Wall, who will be riding this championship event for the first time.

The Australian 24-Hour Solo Mountain Bike Championships will kick off on Saturday, April 23 at noon.

For more information, visit www.solo24hour.com.au.