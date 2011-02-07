Trending

English wins solo category at Jet Black 24-hour race

Hottest Sydney night on record forces some to change strategy

Two time world champion, Jason English, returns to 24 hour racing during Sydney’s searing heat.

Two time world champion, Jason English, returns to 24 hour racing during Sydney’s searing heat.
(Image credit: Tristan Cardew / Oliver Smith)

Despite Sydney suffering the hottest overnight temperature ever recorded, 350 mountain bike riders lined up at the start of the JetBlack 24 hour race at Wisemans Ferry over the weekend. Organizers added extra water stations with ice and sprays to keep the riders hydrated as temperatures rose over the 42 degrees Celsius mark.

The extremely hot conditions were not enough to stop two time World Champion solo rider, Jason English, from claiming his third consecutive 24-hr JetBlack title. English, from Port Macquarie, recorded 44 laps of the 9.8 km circuit at the Del Rio Resort. This race marked English's first 24-hour race after claiming the 2010 world title in Canberra in October.

This race turned into a a different sort of challenge to survive the searing heat. The Merida rider said he had never experienced such conditions and found himself changing his race plans.

"At one stage, I was drinking four bottles in an hour," said English, who was in second place overall after the first lap, but the four-man team of Czech riders, named "Bernard", was proving too strong.

"I was trying to race them for the first five hours," said English. "It was then I realized I had no chance.I thought I better be sensible."

A close race developed for the overall win. Four Czech riders Ondrej Slezak, Michal Kafka, Victor Svacek and Michal Burda were up against a team of two Canberra riders, Andrew Hall and Ed McDonald. The Canberra duo eventually finished one lap down and with 57 laps, putting them second overall.

The other solo men's podium places were decided in the early hours of the morning when Joe Johnston made a move which eventually gave him second. The Bowral rider recorded 40 laps, a remarkable result considering it was his first 24-hour race. Chris Mohen from Willoughby completed a respectable 38 laps and claimed third place.

The solo women's winner was Jac Kennett from Glenfield.

Full results

Solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason English (Merida Racing)44laps
2Joe Johnston40
3Chris Mohen38
4Shane Taylor (Onya Merida)19
5Jason Harrod4
6Adrian Jones (Type 1)4
7Gareth Stephens (Cunning Stunts)1

Solo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jac Kennett9laps

Solo master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clayton Locke36laps
2David Whisker33
3Trevor Fairhurst (InTrevenous)32
4Ivan Chan (johnnielongpants)24
5Tim Dobe11

Duo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1SuperBeeros36laps
2Noodie and Crackers32

Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nerds on wheels57laps
2Cool for Cleats48
3Team Mick Mock43
4Mumbles Racing Team21

Duo mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1The Looney Cells26laps
2Midnight Sun 213
3Midnight Sun13

Triple women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Newy Cogheads Torque Talk Torque18laps

Triple men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dumplings36laps
2ASSORTI15

Four-women team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lap Hogs40laps
2Newy Cogheads Talk Torque31
3Newy Coghead Team Talk29
4Newy Coghead Love 2 Torque23

Four-men team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernard Riders58laps
2Battered Savs55
3Four Amigos54
4The UGLies51
5Cycling Central51
6The Pool Cleaners45
7Over the Hill44
8ADCC43
9Razorback acme Rockets42
10SHAKE AND BAKE41
11Putt Putt39
12The Jackson 436
13Mudgutz34
143 men and a potato28
15Hayes Brakes28
16White Noise26
17Marshalls Newy Cogheads23
18Anti-Fitness19
19Marshalls New Cogheads 217

Four-masters men team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Crankmeisters46laps
2GO 4 IT40
3MoreCowbell9

Four-person mixed team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Trihard48laps
2Suprisingly Slow40
3The Puddings37
4Mixed up Rolex36
5The Dodgy Kebabs32
6FatBastardRacing24
7yeah yeah23

Four-juniors team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1The Beaches Bike Shops45laps

Latest on Cyclingnews