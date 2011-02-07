Two time world champion, Jason English, returns to 24 hour racing during Sydney’s searing heat. (Image credit: Tristan Cardew / Oliver Smith)

Despite Sydney suffering the hottest overnight temperature ever recorded, 350 mountain bike riders lined up at the start of the JetBlack 24 hour race at Wisemans Ferry over the weekend. Organizers added extra water stations with ice and sprays to keep the riders hydrated as temperatures rose over the 42 degrees Celsius mark.

The extremely hot conditions were not enough to stop two time World Champion solo rider, Jason English, from claiming his third consecutive 24-hr JetBlack title. English, from Port Macquarie, recorded 44 laps of the 9.8 km circuit at the Del Rio Resort. This race marked English's first 24-hour race after claiming the 2010 world title in Canberra in October.

This race turned into a a different sort of challenge to survive the searing heat. The Merida rider said he had never experienced such conditions and found himself changing his race plans.

"At one stage, I was drinking four bottles in an hour," said English, who was in second place overall after the first lap, but the four-man team of Czech riders, named "Bernard", was proving too strong.

"I was trying to race them for the first five hours," said English. "It was then I realized I had no chance.I thought I better be sensible."

A close race developed for the overall win. Four Czech riders Ondrej Slezak, Michal Kafka, Victor Svacek and Michal Burda were up against a team of two Canberra riders, Andrew Hall and Ed McDonald. The Canberra duo eventually finished one lap down and with 57 laps, putting them second overall.

The other solo men's podium places were decided in the early hours of the morning when Joe Johnston made a move which eventually gave him second. The Bowral rider recorded 40 laps, a remarkable result considering it was his first 24-hour race. Chris Mohen from Willoughby completed a respectable 38 laps and claimed third place.

The solo women's winner was Jac Kennett from Glenfield.

Full results

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason English (Merida Racing) 44 laps 2 Joe Johnston 40 3 Chris Mohen 38 4 Shane Taylor (Onya Merida) 19 5 Jason Harrod 4 6 Adrian Jones (Type 1) 4 7 Gareth Stephens (Cunning Stunts) 1

Solo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jac Kennett 9 laps

Solo master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clayton Locke 36 laps 2 David Whisker 33 3 Trevor Fairhurst (InTrevenous) 32 4 Ivan Chan (johnnielongpants) 24 5 Tim Dobe 11

Duo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 SuperBeeros 36 laps 2 Noodie and Crackers 32

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nerds on wheels 57 laps 2 Cool for Cleats 48 3 Team Mick Mock 43 4 Mumbles Racing Team 21

Duo mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 The Looney Cells 26 laps 2 Midnight Sun 2 13 3 Midnight Sun 13

Triple women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Newy Cogheads Torque Talk Torque 18 laps

Triple men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dumplings 36 laps 2 ASSORTI 15

Four-women team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lap Hogs 40 laps 2 Newy Cogheads Talk Torque 31 3 Newy Coghead Team Talk 29 4 Newy Coghead Love 2 Torque 23

Four-men team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bernard Riders 58 laps 2 Battered Savs 55 3 Four Amigos 54 4 The UGLies 51 5 Cycling Central 51 6 The Pool Cleaners 45 7 Over the Hill 44 8 ADCC 43 9 Razorback acme Rockets 42 10 SHAKE AND BAKE 41 11 Putt Putt 39 12 The Jackson 4 36 13 Mudgutz 34 14 3 men and a potato 28 15 Hayes Brakes 28 16 White Noise 26 17 Marshalls Newy Cogheads 23 18 Anti-Fitness 19 19 Marshalls New Cogheads 2 17

Four-masters men team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Crankmeisters 46 laps 2 GO 4 IT 40 3 MoreCowbell 9

Four-person mixed team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Trihard 48 laps 2 Suprisingly Slow 40 3 The Puddings 37 4 Mixed up Rolex 36 5 The Dodgy Kebabs 32 6 FatBastardRacing 24 7 yeah yeah 23