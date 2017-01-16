Elissonde replaces ill Doull at Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 6 Owain Doull (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Brendan Canty on the attack (Image credit: John Veage / Cycling Australia) Image 3 of 6 Kenny Elissonde sips his cappuccino with Tim Kerrison in the background making the coffee (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 4 of 6 Thomas Scully (New Zealand) on the podium (Image credit: Joby Sessions) Image 5 of 6 There are plenty of ways to follow the Tour Down Under and Cyclingnews has it all covered (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 6 Brendan Canty was well enough to attend the Tour Down Under team presentation before being struck down with illness (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Owain Doull and Brendan Canty will both have to wait to make their WorldTour debuts with Team Sky and Cannondale-Drapac respectively as the duo were late scratchings from the 2017 Tour Down Under start list. Doull was a DNS at Sunday night's People's Choice Classic while Canty managed to ride and placed 92nd.

Team Sky will fly Kenny Elissonde to Adelaide from Brisbane for his Team Sky debut, leaving Chris Froome to train solo before making season debut at next week's Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race. The diminutive climber will bolster Team Sky's squad for the race who are backing last year's third place finisher, Sergio Henao to finish the race atop the podium.

Having displayed "flu-like symptoms", Canty was assessed by both the race and team doctors who diagnosed a virus and advised that he should not start the race.

"It's gone from starting a WorldTour race on my 25th birthday to being taken out of the race sick. Obviously, it's disappointing. I spent a fair bit of time preparing for this race, and I think my form's quite good. It's definitely frustrating, but it happens," said Canty who was seventh at the Australian road national championships last weekend.

Tom Scully, 27, will replace Canty in the line-up and despite the late notice, the New Zealander is ready to fulfil his role across the week in support of captains Mike Woods and Tom-Jelte Slagter.

"I would have liked to get a haircut and have a shave before my first WorldTour race. But at the end of the day there is nothing to worry about," said Scully who made his 2017 debut at the nationals, placing tenth. "All I have to do is pin the numbers on tomorrow and get from point A to point B, supporting my new teammates along the way."

The Tour Down Under starts Tuesday with a 145km stage from Unley to Lyndoch with a sprint finish set to decide the winner.

