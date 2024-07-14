'We did something magnificent' - Elisa Longo Borghini silences doubters with strength and teamwork to win Giro d'Italia Women

'I like the thrill, I like the adrenaline when it’s about one second' Italian Champion brings maglia rosa back to homesoil

Elisa Longo Borghini celebrates winning the overall title at the Giro d'Italia Women
Elisa Longo Borghini celebrates winning the overall title at the Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Longo Borghini has become the first Italian to win the Giro d'Italia Women since five-time winner Fabiana Luperini last won the title 16 years ago in 2008, and added her name to a list of compatriots to have won the race that also includes Maria Canins, Roberta Bonanomi, and Michela Fanini. 

Longo Borghini, the reigning Italian Champion, has competed in 13 editions of the Giro d'Italia Women and finished twice on the podium in 2017 and 2020, and says it took an entire team effort to make that step up as the overall champion.

