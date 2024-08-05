Elisa Longo Borghini apologises for her Olympics road race ninth place

'I'm so sorry. It's not the result I wanted. I have no excuses and I'm not looking for them' says Italian after missing medals in Paris

Elisa Longo Borghini races through Paris on the way to ninth at the Paris Olympics road race
Elisa Longo Borghini races through Paris on the way to ninth at the Paris Olympics road race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Longo Borghini took part in the third Olympics road race of her career in Paris on Sunday but couldn't upgrade on her bronze medals from Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo.

The Italian finished 3:05 down on Kristen Faulkner and still managed to record a top-10 finish at the end of the 157.6km race, and later apologised for her race.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.