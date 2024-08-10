Elisa Longo Borghini to skip Tour de France Femmes following training crash

Gaia Realini and Shirin van Anrooij to be GC leaders for Lidl-Trek

CAHORS FRANCE JULY 26 LR Elizabeth Deignan of The United Kingdom and Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Lidl Trek prior to the 2nd Tour de France Femmes 2023 Stage 4 a 1771km stage from Cahors to Rodez 572m UCIWWT on July 26 2023 in Cahors France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Lidl-Trek's Lizzie Deigna and Elisa Longo Borghini at 2023 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Giro d’Italia Women winner Elisa Longo Borghini announced today on X (formerly Twitter) that she will not start the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift this Monday, August 12, due to the lingering effects of a training crash this past week. Although she didn't sustain any fractures, the Italian cyclist shared that she "left a lot of skin on the road" and is currently unable to ride her bike.

She added, “I feel gutted not to be alongside my teammates to fight for a great Tour.”

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 