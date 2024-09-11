Eglantine Rayer signs two-year contract with FDJ-SUEZ

By
published

French rider departs DSM-Firmenich PostNL, brings climbing talent to support Juliette Labous at French WorldTour team in 2025 and 2026

Eglantine Rayer
Eglantine Rayer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eglantine Rayer will transfer from DSM-Firmenich PostNL after signing a two-year contract to join FDJ-SUEZ beginning in 2025. The 20-year-old from La Ferté-Macé brings her climbing talent to the French WorldTour team through the end of the 2026 season.

"I am delighted to soon join this new family and write a new chapter in my career with the FDJ-Suez team. My goal is to reach a new level in the years to come, and I chose this team to progress and rediscover the pleasure of cycling, the one that got me started," Rayer said.

