Eglantine Rayer signs two-year contract with FDJ-SUEZ

Eglantine Rayer will transfer from DSM-Firmenich PostNL after signing a two-year contract to join FDJ-SUEZ beginning in 2025. The 20-year-old from La Ferté-Macé brings her climbing talent to the French WorldTour team through the end of the 2026 season.

"I am delighted to soon join this new family and write a new chapter in my career with the FDJ-Suez team. My goal is to reach a new level in the years to come, and I chose this team to progress and rediscover the pleasure of cycling, the one that got me started," Rayer said.

"I firmly believe that FDJ-Suez has the resources necessary to support young talents like me towards the highest level. It is a team that has been expanding rapidly for several years, and it is a great opportunity to be able to join it at this pivotal moment in my career. I can't wait to start this adventure in this new environment, within the most beautiful French team."

Rayer started her career on the WorldTour with DSM-Firmenich PostNL in 2023 after a head-turning performance in the junior women's road race where she finished with the silver medal in Wollongong World Championships.

That year, she also won the junior women's time trial at the French Championships and the junior women's road race at the European Championships.

She has gone on to strong performances with top 10s at the Tour of Scandinavia, GP de Plouay, and Tour de Suisse, and this year, she won a stage at the Tour de l'Avenir Femmes.

She will aim to continue her development on the WorldTour while also supporting compatriot and FDJ-SUEZ newcomer Juliette Labous in the top-level stage races. Rayer and Labous have spent the previous two seasons as teammates at DSM.

"Eglantine represents the cyclist that every team wants to have in its ranks: a sense of racing and sacrifice for its leaders, an inexhaustible desire to learn from the best, a significant margin for improvement," said the team's general manager, Stephen Delcourt.

"She will be an undeniable asset for the coming seasons. We are happy to complete our squad with her talent and to do everything to contribute to her progression in the professional peloton."