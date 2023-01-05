EF Education-EasyPost and EF-TIBCO-SVB unveil new look for 2023

Image 1 of 7 Richard Carapaz models the new EF Education-EasyPost kit (Image credit: Chris Milliman/EF Education-EasyPost) The women's EF Education-TIBCO-SVB team show off their new kit (Image credit: Gruber Images/EF Education-Tibco-SVB) EF Education-EasyPost put their new kit to the test during a training ride (Image credit: Chris Milliman/EF Education-EasyPost) EF Education-TIBCO-SVB's 2023 kit – the front view (Image credit: Gruber Images/EF Education-Tibco-SVB) EF Education-TIBCO-SVB's 2023 kit from the back (Image credit: Gruber Images/EF Education-Tibco-SVB) Eritrean champion Merhawi Kudus in his new national champion jersey (Image credit: Chris Milliman/EF Education-EasyPost) US road champion Emma Langley in the stars and stripes (Image credit: Gruber Images/EF Education-Tibco-SVB)

EF Education-EasyPost and EF Education-TIBCO-SVB have unveiled their kits for the upcoming 2023 racing season, seeing the two teams race in a shared look of light pink-dark pink half-and-half jerseys.

Rapha have once again produced kits for both teams, with the different shades of pink in sections on the jersey, apparently representing the past, present and future of the squads.

In men's and women's pelotons largely dominated this year by blue and red kits, the pink of EF is set to stand out, though the design is a rather subtle one, especially set next to wild special-edition kits the team has worn at the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France, and Tour de France Femmes in recent years.

Rather than cartoon ducks, smiling dragons, or colourful blocks, EF's 2023 kits are simple rather than gaudy. At the front of the jersey, there are two halves of dark pink and light pink, while the sleeves are also filled with contrasting shades of the team's trademark colour.

A black Rapha armband – customary on the company's jerseys – adorns the left sleeve of both jerseys, while team sponsors and suppliers such as EF Education, TIBCO, Wahoo, POC, Cannondale, Nippo and Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) are printed in black on the chest, back and sleeves.

Black bib shorts with white sponsor printing round off the kit, while Carapaz gets gold text in a nod to his Olympic title. Overall, it's a clean look, though no doubt the teams and Rapha will be shaking things up once again when they hit the Grand Tours of May and July.

After a season spent battling against WorldTour relegation, the men's squad look to turn over a new leaf in 2023 with the addition of Olympic road champion and former Giro d'Italia winner Richard Carapaz.

The Ecuadorian is set to lead the team's hopes in the Grand Tours this year, with former Ineos Grenadiers teammate Andrey Amador also making the move across to support him at the biggest races of the season.

Elsewhere, Mikkel Honoré will don the kit to lead his new team during the spring Classics, while familiar faces such as Magnus Cort, Rigoberto Urán, and Hugh Carthy also return.

The women's team will enjoy their second year in the Women's WorldTour and figure to be one of the most-watched teams in the peloton after adding teenage star Zoe Bäckstedt.

The Briton won almost everything she raced at junior level in 2022 – including the Tour of Flanders and both road race and time trial at the Road World Championships – and she'll be one to watch during her first season among the pro ranks.

Alison Jackson also joins the team from Liv-Xstra, while Veronica Ewers and Krista Doebel-Hickok will be back for more after taking seven of the squad's 13 victories between them in 2022.