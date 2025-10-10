Edward Planckaert changes mind on Soudal-QuickStep transfer, stays at Alpecin-Deceuninck for 2026

Belgian team set to look to Laurenz Rex after Planckaert reaches 'mutual agreement' to terminate contract

NOKERE, BELGIUM - MARCH 19: Edward Planckaert of Belgium and Team Alpecin - Deceuninck leads in the chase group during the 79th Danilith Nokere Koerse 2025, Men&amp;apos;s Elite a 188.1km one day race from Deinze to Nokere on March 19, 2025 in Nokere, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Edward Planckaert leads Jasper Philipsen over the cobbled at Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgian racer Edward Planckaert had been among eight new faces announced by Soudal-QuickStep for the upcoming 2026 season, but the 30-year-old is set to stay at Alpecin-Deceuninck after all.

According to a report from Het Laatste Nieuws, Planckaert had a change of heart during the Vuelta a España. He told the Belgian newspaper that he spoke again with Soudal-QuickStep CEO Jurgen Foré, with both parties reaching a mutual agreement to rescind the signing.

Planckaert will, then, not be making the switch over the winter and will now stay on board at Alpecin-Deceuninck – where he's raced since 2021 – for another season.

Soudal-QuickStep, meanwhile, will look elsewhere for a new name on the incoming list. Het Laatste Nieuws, reports that Intermarché-Wanty rider Laurenz Rex is on the team's radar.

Rex is under contract with Intermarché-Wanty for 2026, but the team is set to merge with Lotto next season, with the latter squad set to take over the team structure and WorldTour license.

As a result, riders under contract with Intermarché-Wanty will be free to negotiate with other teams once the UCI deadline for submitting the team's merger application on October 15.

