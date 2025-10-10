Edward Planckaert changes mind on Soudal-QuickStep transfer, stays at Alpecin-Deceuninck for 2026

Belgian racer Edward Planckaert had been among eight new faces announced by Soudal-QuickStep for the upcoming 2026 season, but the 30-year-old is set to stay at Alpecin-Deceuninck after all.

According to a report from Het Laatste Nieuws, Planckaert had a change of heart during the Vuelta a España. He told the Belgian newspaper that he spoke again with Soudal-QuickStep CEO Jurgen Foré, with both parties reaching a mutual agreement to rescind the signing.

Planckaert will, then, not be making the switch over the winter and will now stay on board at Alpecin-Deceuninck – where he's raced since 2021 – for another season.

"I was indeed planning to go to Soudal-QuickStep," Planckaert told Het Laatste Nieuws. "As the season progressed and during the Vuelta, I felt where my place was and where I felt best.

"I acted too impulsively and started talking to Jurgen. We reached a mutual agreement, and this is the outcome."

The contract rescission hasn't yet been finalised, but talks are underway between Planckaert and Soudal-QuickStep to terminate the agreed-upon deal.

Planckaert had been among several names on the way out at Alpecin-Deceuninck, which is losing Deceuninck as a title sponsor for 2026.

He has played a key domestique role for Mathieu van der Poel during the spring Classics, in particular during the Tour of Flanders, and has also worked in the lead-out train for sprinters Kaden Groves and Jasper Philipsen. This season, he helped Groves to a stage win at the Giro d'Italia, also aiding Philipsen to three stages at the Vuelta.

Now, despite losing several other riders, including Quinten Hermans (Q36.5), Gianni Vermeersch (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), and Timo Kielich (Visma-Lease A Bike), he looks to be staying on board.

Soudal-QuickStep, meanwhile, will look elsewhere for a new name on the incoming list. Het Laatste Nieuws, reports that Intermarché-Wanty rider Laurenz Rex is on the team's radar.

The 25-year-old impressed during the spring Classics, finishing top 10 at the Classic Brugge-De Panne, Gent-Wevelgem, and Paris-Roubaix.

Rex is under contract with Intermarché-Wanty for 2026, but the team is set to merge with Lotto next season, with the latter squad set to take over the team structure and WorldTour license.

As a result, riders under contract with Intermarché-Wanty will be free to negotiate with other teams once the UCI deadline for submitting the team's merger application on October 15.

Should Rex end up making the switch to Soudal-QuickStep, he'll be joining Jasper Stuyven and Dylan van Baarle aboard a revamped and strengthened Classics squad. Alberto Dainese, Filippo Zana, Steff Cras, Fabio van den Bossche, and Jonathan Vervenne are also joining the team for 2026.