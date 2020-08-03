eBay Finds: Steve Cummings' Dimension Data British champion's jersey

Image 1 of 4 Steve Cummings' Dimension Data British champion's jersey on eBay (Image credit: edwins_007 / eBay) Image 2 of 4 All 2018 Dimension Data sponsor logos are present and correct (Image credit: edwins_007 / eBay) Image 3 of 4 Dimension Data's Steve Cummings lines up for the 2018 Volta a Catalunya in a long-sleeved version of his British road race champion's jersey, just like the one for sale here on eBay (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 4 Size medium for Cummings (Image credit: edwins_007 / eBay)

Two-time Tour de France stage winner Steve Cummings retired from the professional ranks at the end of the 2019 season. Here's a 2018 long-sleeved version of his British road race champion's jersey that he won in 2017, which we found on eBay.

Many might feel that Cummings deserved a much bigger fanfare – indeed, any kind of fanfare at all – when he retired at the end of the 2019 season. At 38, with his contract with South African WorldTour team Dimension Data about to expire, and injured from a crash at the Tour of Britain in September, the softly spoken rider from Clatterbridge, on Merseyside, wasn't about to cause a fuss, however.

After 15 seasons as a professional, Cummings was going to be able to look back on a fantastic career that included his two Tour de France stage victories, in 2015 and 2016, the overall titles at the 2016 Tour of Britain and 2014 Tour Méditerranéen, and stage wins at the Vuelta a España, the Critérium du Dauphiné and Tirreno-Adriatico , as well as working as a loyal domestique over the years for the likes of Mark Cavendish, Cadel Evans and Bradley Wiggins.

This at least appears to be a long-sleeved race version of his national road race champion's jersey, rather than a fleece-backed training jersey, and it comes replete with sponsor logos that include Oakley, Deloitte, Cervélo, Nederburg and Spar. Judging by said sponsors, we'd say that this is a 2018-season version. Cummings won the British road race title in June 2017 – and in fact also took the time trial title that year, too – but national champions get to wear their special jerseys for the rest of the season and then into the new season, until the next championships.

In recent seasons, Dimension Data have underperformed somewhat on the biggest stage, but they're at least trying to begin a new era in 2020 – coronavirus-permitting – with the arrival of Bjarne Riis as team manager of the rebranded NTT outfit, while Doug Ryder remains team principal.

The team began life as the South Africa-based MTN Energade team in 2008, but scored big in 2013 as MTN Qhubeka – by then a Pro Conti team – when Germany's Gerald Ciolek stormed to victory at Milan-San Remo that spring. The team made the leap to the WorldTour in 2016 with then-new sponsor Dimension Data, attracting the likes of Cavendish, who won four stages at that year's Tour de France, with Cummings making it five.

Now retired, he will no doubt wish his former colleagues well, while fans can celebrate Cummings' time in the sport thanks to iconic jerseys such as this one.

The Singapore-based seller is asking £139.99 (US$180) for it, and can post it to wherever you are in the world.

We're constantly on the lookout for unique and rare cycling relics on eBay. If you have any suggestions or leads, please send them to cyclingnews@cyclingnews.com with 'eBay Finds' in the subject line.