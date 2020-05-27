eBay Finds: Signed Peter Sagan 'Hulk' Cannondale jersey

Image 1 of 3 A signed Peter Sagan 'Hulk' Slovakian national champion's jersey on eBay (Image credit: Get2got / eBay) Image 2 of 3 The special-edition jersey has been signed by Peter Sagan (Image credit: Get2got / eBay) Image 3 of 3 Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No – it's an Incredible Hulk-like creature... (Image credit: Get2got / eBay)

It's a treasure trove for signed cycling memorabilia, and our latest eBay trawl has unearthed this special-edition, signed Peter Sagan 'Hulk' Cannondale Slovakian national champion's jersey, which was created for him for the 2014 Tour of California, but seemingly never used in competition.

The 'ripped-effect' front of the jersey, intentionally interrupting Sagan's Slovakian champion's stripes, suggests what lies beneath – and has Sagan's autograph on a spare white area, signed at a Cannondale team media event for the California-based seller in person.

Turn the jersey over, and there he is – or at least his eyes: an Incredible Hulk-like character representing the beast in Sagan bursting through.

You have to go back a little for this character's 'origin story': Sagan made a Hulk-like victory salute when winning stage 6 of the 2012 Tour de France, and for the following year's Tour, Cannondale supplied him with a special Hulk-decorated SuperSix Evo frame, on which he won another stage that year, along with the second of what has now turned into seven Tour green points jerseys.

This 'Green Machine' jersey – as it's officially called, perhaps avoiding any problems with Marvel – was made by kit supplier Sugoi for Sagan's 2014 Tour of California appearance. Pictorial evidence upturned by Cyclingnews seems to show that it was never worn in anger – pun very much intended – on any of the California stages that year, although we have seen a picture of Sagan in it at what looks like a training or fan ride, and the seller's California location also suggests that it was acquired at a ToC event.

Sagan moved on from the Cannondale team after the 2014 season, spending two seasons at Tinkoff before heading on to Bora-Hansgrohe in 2017, where he's remained ever since.

His powers seem to have waned just a little of late – although he did win a stage at last year's Tour de France. Write Sagan off at your peril, though: the Slovakian's three road race World Championships titles – scored in 2015, 2016 and 2017 – and two victories at the GP Cycliste de Québec have all come late on in the season. The revised UCI calendar for 2020 shoehorns some of the sport's biggest and best-loved races into a three-month period from the start of August to the end of October, so Sagan may well be at his best.

The seller's looking for US$200 (£163) for this very special signed jersey, and is ready to post it to wherever you are in the world.

We're constantly on the lookout for unique and rare cycling relics on eBay. If you have any suggestions or leads, please send them to cyclingnews@cyclingnews.com with 'eBay Finds' in the subject line.