eBay finds: Merckx EMX-7 coffee table book

Image 1 of 7 The front of the book (Image credit: eBay / pb*bikes) Image 2 of 7 Merckx's signature (Image credit: eBay / pb*bikes) Image 3 of 7 Paris-Roubaix 1970 (Image credit: eBay / pb*bikes) Image 4 of 7 Merckx with Patrick Sercu (left) and Jacques Anquetil (right) (Image credit: eBay / pb*bikes) Image 5 of 7 More photography from the book (Image credit: eBay / pb*bikes) Image 6 of 7 Tre Cime di Lavaredo at the 1968 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: eBay / pb*bikes) Image 7 of 7 Merckx leads Felice Gimondi and Michele Dancelli up a climb in 1969 (Image credit: eBay / pb*bikes)

We've scoured eBay for rare and unique cycling deals and have come across this Eddy Merckx coffee table photo book.

The limited edition book, which is 80cm across when open, is one of just 445 copies, all of which were only available to buyers of the Merckx EMX-7 road bike, released back in 2011.

The book features high-quality photography throughout Merckx's career, and includes blurbs detailing key races from his 14-year road racing career, which saw the Belgian win 525 races.

It was never made available for sale at retail, so this is a rare opportunity to grab a signed version of the book. The rarity explains why it will set you back a pretty penny – this one is up for sale at $1,199 (£989), and that's with 20 per cent off the original price.

The book features photography and commentary from races throughout Merckx's career, from one-day races to Grand Tours, the World Championships and many more besides. You can view more photographs of the book here, thanks to the seller.

There's plenty of Giro d'Italia content in there, too, if you're missing the Italian Grand Tour which would've been underway right now. Merckx won the race a record five times, level with Alfredo Binda and Fausto Coppi, his wins running between 1968 and 1974 – his first and penultimate Grand Tour victories.

As you can see from our small gallery above, there's high quality photography featuring Merckx in action at the race, including of his historical victory at Tre Cime di Lavaredo. The Dolomitic summit finish saw Merckx take his fourth stage win in 1968, but marked the first time he had worn a GT leader's jersey. He'd hold on to the finish, of course, beating Vittorio Adorni by just over five minutes in Naples.

The following year, Merckx was thrown off the race on stage 17 after testing positive for amphetamines while in the race lead ahead of Felice Gimondi (one of the many incidents and victories detailed in the book). He returned to win in 1971, beating Gimondi and did it once again in 1973, the second of a Giro 'three-peat' that ended with his fifth race win in 1974.

As we've said, this book is a very limited edition, so if you've got the spare cash lying around and you love Eddy Merckx, then get in an offer before it goes.