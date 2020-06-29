eBay Finds: Signed 2013 Garmin-Sharp jersey

Image 1 of 4 A signed Garmin-Sharp jersey from the 2013 season, signed by members of the team from that season (Image credit: wolverine_cycles / eBay) Image 2 of 4 Garmin-Sharp’s Dan Martin wins stage 9 of the 2013 Tour de France in Bagnères-de-Bigorre (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 4 A number of riders from the team, including Dan Martin, Jack Bauer and Dave Zabriskie, have signed the front of the jersey (Image credit: wolverine_cycles / eBay) Image 4 of 4 The jersey’s design has stood the test of time, and still looks fresh (Image credit: wolverine_cycles / eBay)

This 2013 Garmin-Sharp jersey found on eBay has been signed by a number of team members from that season. Jonathan Vaughters' squad of course now operates as EF Pro Cycling, but this now seven-year-old design looks as modern and impactful as it ever did, and would make a great souvenir for fans of the team.

The seller, based in the US, writes that they can identify the signatures of Dave Zabriskie, Christian Vande Velde, Rohan Dennis and Dan Martin. We can make out Kiwi rider Jack Bauer's autograph, too, and no doubt our readers will recognise more of what seem to be just over 20 signatures.

The team changed name from Garmin-Cervélo to Garmin-Barracuda ahead of the 2012 season, but then added a band of red, reflecting the arrival of another co-sponsor – Sharp – ahead of that year's Tour de France.

The Garmin-Sharp team then had a very subtly different jersey in 2013: the UCI ProTour (now WorldTour) logo and the logo of manufacturer Castelli appear to have swapped places, making this a 2013 team jersey.

The team had a very decent haul of victories that year, numbering 16 in all, with the highlights being Dan Martin's victories at Liège-Bastogne-Liège and on stage 9 of the Tour de France, and Ramunas Navardauskas' stage win at the Giro d'Italia.

Other victories came courtesy of Andrew Talansky, with a stage win at Paris-Nice, and Tyler Farrar, who sprinted to a stage win at the Tour of California, while there was a stage victory and the overall title at the Tour of Alberta, in Canada, for Rohan Dennis, who would go on to switch teams to BMC midway through the 2014 season.

Jonathan Vaughters' team had started life in the US as junior development team 5280-Subaru in 2003, and became TIAA-CREF the following season, accepting senior riders to the squad.

Ahead of the 2011 season, as Garmin-Cervélo, the team took on a number of riders from the folding Cervélo TestTeam squad, including road race world champion Thor Hushovd, and in 2015 they merged with the Italian Cannondale team.

Now, as EF Pro Cycling, boasting riders such as US road race champion Alex Howes, Lachlan Morton, Rigoberto Uran, Michael Woods and 2019 Tour of Flanders winner Alberto Bettiol, the team also takes on an 'alternative' race calendar, with riders competing in various gravel and off-road events.

The team's come a long way since it sported this jersey back in 2013, although Howes still remains from then, as does Morton – although the latter took a bit of a break from the sport, and then returned via the Jelly Belly and Dimension Data teams, and is now particularly enjoying EF's alternative race programme.

The jersey is for sale for US$299.99 (£240), and is new and unused, with its original tags.

We're constantly on the lookout for unique and rare cycling relics on eBay. If you have any suggestions or leads, please send them to cyclingnews@cyclingnews.com with 'eBay Finds' in the subject line.