eBay finds: Nibali signed 2013 Giro d'Italia pink jersey

If you are keen on adding something with provenance to your cycling jersey collection, this eBay should appeal to any cycling fan of all things Italian.

A signed example of Vincenzo Nibali’s 2013 Giro d'Italia pink jersey is for sale. That was the year that 'The Shark' won four stages at the Giro and triumphed overall.

The 2013 jersey has meaningful significance as this was the first year of Nibali riding for his new team, Astana, and he thoroughly justified his massive salary by winning the Giro.

Nibali’s 2013 victory at the Giro would provide him with the trajectory for a famous Tour de France win the following year, proving that the Italian had found a team dynamic that suited him at Astana. He would win a second Giro, in 2016, also riding for the Kazakhstani team.

The Italian all-rounder remains one of only seven riders in history to win all three Grand Tours, placing Nibali amongst the pantheon of road cycling’s greatest ever competitors.

As unprecedented disruption has condensed the 2020 racing season into a schedule of unimaginable autumn seasonality, the Giro d'Italia will become a very different race.

Whereas the Giro has traditionally predated the Tour de France in cycling’s road racing calendar, being a May event, the 2020 edition will be run in October. Riding in colder conditions will favour some and disadvantage others, with the possibility of an upstart victory, similar to what Tadej Pogačar achieved at this year’s Tour de France.

Vincenzo Nibali will be participating in the 2020 Giro d'Italia, as part of the Trek-Segafredo team.

The Shark might be hunting for an opportunity to attack the unusual scheduling of this year’s race and achieve a third overall win. If that happens, the value of any cycling memorabilia associated with Nibali and the maglia rosa, is sure to become even more collectable.

The signed Nibali 2013 Giro d'Italia pink jersey is currently sitting at a $274.99 reserve on its eBay listing, with an international shipping cost of $23, unless you are in the United States, where delivery will cost $8.

