eBay finds: Mark Renshaw's Cervélo P5

Image 1 of 6 The Cervélo P5 (Image credit: eBay) Image 2 of 6 Mark Renshaw's name badge by the seat post (Image credit: eBay) Image 3 of 6 The cockpit – Zipp Vuka Alumina TT bars (Image credit: eBay) Image 4 of 6 The front end of the bike, with Mavic wheels and an Ultegra brake (Image credit: eBay) Image 5 of 6 The Fabric Tri saddle (Image credit: eBay) Image 6 of 6 The bike comes equipped with a (non-original) Shimano Ultegra R8000 groupset (Image credit: eBay)

Our latest eBay pro bike find is a Cervélo P5 time trial bike used in the past by ex-Dimension Data rider Mark Renshaw.

The bike was used as a spare for the Australian during his time at the team, though the groupset and wheelset are not original. It'll set you back £1,950 ($2,447) to own this small piece of racing history.

The frame is the same as the Dimension Data WorldTour team (now known as NTT Pro Cycling) have used in 2017 and 2018, while stickers on the frame include Renshaw's name badge, the Qhubeka logo and a number two behind the seat post, seemingly to designate it as a spare.

Other parts, however, are not what would've been on Dimension Data's bikes at the time. The build comes with a snub-nosed Fabric Tri saddle, a non-TT Mavic Cosmic UST wheelset, a Shimano Ultegra R8000 groupset (with no rear brake) and Zipp Vuka Alumina time trial bars.

There is a CeramicSpeed bottom bracket, however, though the brand's famous oversized pulley wheels are not included.

Originally, the bike would've been built with an Astute saddle, ENVE wheels, a Rotor groupset and an ENVE SES Aero TT bar and stem combo.

Still though, the listing is a rare chance to own a pro's former bike, even if you'll have to spend a bit more to turn it into an exact replica of what Dimension Data were using.

The team have not been the most successful WorldTour outfit in recent years, though the Cervélo P5 was raced to numerous national time trial titles by the team's riders. Edvald Boasson Hagen took the Norwegian titles in 2017 and 2018 while Steve Cummings, Mekseb Debesay and Adrien Niyonshuti respectively raced to the British, Eritrean and Rwandan titles in 2017.