Dwars door Vlaanderen removes Kanarieberg from 2025 route after Van Aert crash

The Kanarieberg climb and the fast approach are out of next year's race over safety concerns

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) in the aftermath of his crash at the Dwars door Vlaanderen
Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) in the aftermath of his crash at the Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Eurosport / Dwars door Vlaanderen)

Dwars door Vlaanderen organisers have opted to remove the Kanarieberg climb and the fast approach to it from the 2025 race route due to safety concerns.

The paved climb is located near Ronse in Flanders and has also featured in the Tour of Flanders in the past. However, it hit the headlines at this year's Dwars door Vlaanderen thanks to a mass crash on the approach to the hill.

