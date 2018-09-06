Dumoulin, Van Vleuten headline Dutch team for Innsbruck World Championships

Image 1 of 5 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates her win at the stage 7 time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) wins the time trial at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Chantal Blaak celebrates her win (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Wout Poels (Team Sky) ahead of stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Best Young Rider Sam Oomen (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Dumoulin and Annemiek van Vleuten will headline the Dutch national team that will participate in the time trials and road races at the UCI Road World Championships in Innsbruck, Austria, from September 23 to 30.

National federation coaches Thorwald Veneberg, Peter Zijerveld and Loes Gunnewijk announced on Tuesday the selection of 35 riders that will compete across all events.

"We have an excellent season with both the elite men and the elite women, with three world champions making the Netherlands the favorite in many areas," Veneberg said.

"The selective course that the World Championship organization has drawn up fits the selection that goes to Austria. We will do everything to keep the world titles in the Netherlands."

Dumoulin and Van Vleuten will lead the team in the time trials - 54.2km for men and 28.5km for women - as the defending champions for the elite men's and men's events, respectively.

Joining Van Vleuten in the time trial are Lucinda Brand, Ellen Van Dijk and Anna van der Breggen, while Dylan van Baarle and Wilco Keldermann will race the men's time trial.

Van Vleuten had a successful season with victories at the Giro Rosa, La Course and Boels Ladies Tour, and will line up as the favourite for the women's road race in Innsbruck. The team will also include defending champion Chantal Blaak, Van der Breggen, Van Dijk, Brand, Amy Pieters, Sabrina Stultiens and Janneke Ensing. Multiple-time world champion Marianne Vos will not be competing this year.

The elite women's road race will start in Kufstein and head west to finish in Innsbruck-Rennweg, for a total of 156.7km. They will race a 90km loop followed by three shorter circuits of 23.9km each. The course has 2,413 metres of elevation gain.

The men's team will field Dumoulin, Van Baarle and Keldermann along with a strong team of climbers that include Sam Oomen, Steven Kruijswijk, Wout Poels, Bauke Mollema, Antwan Tolhoek and Pieter Weening.

The men will race 265 kilometres featuring close to 5,000 metres of climbing and the decisive 'Highway to Höll' ascent located near the end of the race.

Netherlands for the 2018 UCI Road World Championships

Elite women

Time trial: 27.8 km (Tuesday, September 25)

Lucinda Brand

Anna van der Breggen

Ellen van Dijk

Annemiek van Vleuten

Road race: 156.2 km (Saturday, September 29)

Ellen van Dijk

Annemiek van Vleuten

Anna van der Breggen

Lucinda Brand

Amy Pieters

Chantal Blaak

Sabrina Stultiens

Janneke Ensing

Elite men

Time Trial: 52.5 km (Wednesday 26 September)

Tom Dumoulin

Dylan van Baarle

Wilco Kelderman

Road race: 258.5 km (Sunday 30 September)

Tom Dumoulin

Wilco Kelderman

Sam Oomen

Steven Kruijswijk

Wout Poels

Bauke Mollema

Antwan Tolhoek

Pieter Weening

Under-23 men

Time trial: 27.8 km (Monday, September 24)

Pascal Eenkhoorn

Julius van den Berg

Road race: 179.9 km (Friday, September 28)

Pascal Eenkhoorn

Jan Maas

Thymen Arensman

Ide Schelling

Julius van den Berg

Junior men

Time trial: 27.8 km (Tuesday, September 25)

Enzo Leijnse

Manuel Michielsen

Road race: 132.4 km (Thursday 27 September)

Enzo Leijnse

Casper van Uden

Rick Pluimers

Wessel Krul

Axel van der Tuuk

Bas van Belle

Junior women

Time trial: 20 km (Monday, September 24)

Rosemary Ammerlaan

Britt Knaven

Road race: 71.7 km (Thursday 27 September)

Rosemary Ammerlaan

Sylvie Swinkels

Silke Smulders

Femke Gerritse

Eva Jonkers