Dumoulin extends with Team Sunweb until 2022

Image 1 of 7 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) slipped out of the maglia rosa on stage 19 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 7 Tom Dumoulin celebrates a Giro victory in Milan. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 7 Tom Dumoulin with the Giro d'Italia trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 7 Tom Dumoulin at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 7 Tom Dumoulin shares his Giro d'Italia trophy with the hometown fans (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 6 of 7 Nairo Quintana congratulates Tom Dumoulin after the Giro d'Italia. Image 7 of 7 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) in the cars (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Team Sunweb has confirmed that Giro d'Italia winner Tom Dumoulin has extended his contract with the team until 2022.

Dumoulin and the German-registered team made the announcement during a special event at the Sunweb headquarters.

Telesport.nl reported during the final days of the Giro d'Italia that the contract would be signed soon, despite apparent interest from Team Sky. Dumoulin's current contract runs through 2018, and this new deal will be one of the longest big-name contracts in professional cycling.

Dumoulin confirmed the news in a video posted on the team's website.

"I have some big news for you. I decided to renew my contract with Team Sunweb until 2022, so for coming four years I'll still be riding in our great team colours," he said.

"I've always been happy with the team, and I made some huge steps in my development, not only me but the whole team grew to another level in the past years. I'm very confident that we will be making huge steps still in the coming years. I feel really good in the team and I'm really looking forward to the coming four years."

Early on Tuesday, Team Sunweb confirmed that Dumoulin would line up alongside Michael Matthews at the Tour de Suisse. He will not ride the Tour de France but is likely to target the Vuelta a Espana.

