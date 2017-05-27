Dumoulin said ready to extend with Sunweb through 2021

Image 1 of 5 Another day in pink for Dumoulin after a great day's work (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Tom Dumoulin interviewed after stage 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Tom Dumoulin finishes the stage ahead of his rivals Nairo Quintana and Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) back among the team cars after being isolated (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Whether he wins this Giro d'Italia or not, Team Sunweb is happy enough with Tom Dumoulin to extend his contract another three years, through 2021. According to the Dutch media, Dumoulin is said to have expressed his intent to re-sign.

Telesport.nl says that "an insider" said that the contract would be signed soon. His current contract runs through 2018.

The team is also working to keep Dumoulin's helpers, with Wilco Kelderman high on the list. He is currently signed through 2018, and would extend through 2020. Kelderman was signed as Dumoulin's final helper in the mountains, but had to leave the Giro early this year after a crash.

Veteran Laurens ten Dam had originally planned to retire this year after the Tour de France, but as he tweeted earlier in the Giro, "Guess that's too early." The 36-year-old is now said to considering postponing his retirement.

Sunweb is also said to have extended the contact of Sam Oomen until 2020.The 21-year-old climber is expected to be an important helper for Dumoulin in the future.

The contract with Soren Kragh Andersen, another young climber, expires after this season. The team is eager to extend another two years with the young Dane, who this year won a mountain stage at the Tour of Oman.

Brailsford interested in Dumoulin?

If the Sunweb contract doesn't work out, Dumoulin may have another option in Team Sky. Dave Brailsford, principal of Team Sky, has opened speculation that the British team may have its eye on the Dutch rider.

"I've been following Tom for many years and am very impressed. What he showed in this Giro, I have long seen coming," he said, according to limburger.nl. "This is just a confirmation of what he can do. How he is dealing with pressure is a sign of maturity."

Brailsford also praised the 26-year-old's personal behaviour, including his blunt speaking. "His directness is absolutely no problem. It's just refreshing that he says what he thinks. The world already has enough politically correct figures. He just has to stay who he is."