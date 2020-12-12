Dani Christmas completes Drops roster for 2021

Drops Cycling announced Friday that they have signed Dani Christmas to complete the team's 14-rider roster for 2021. Christmas joins the team from Lotto Soudal Ladies and will compete as a rider next year before transitioning to a directeur sportif role in the future.

"As a British rider, I’ve always followed Drops with keen interest and now feels like the perfect time to get involved in the project. 2020 has been a year like no other so I’m pleased to have overcome the challenges and look to 2021 with the excitement of a new home to direct my passion and energy," Christmas said.

"I’m looking forward to working with both the staff and riders to help develop the next wave of British talent, achieving great results along the way."

Christmas is a former middle-distance runner but started competing in professional cycling in 2018 with Bizkaia Durango, before spending the last two years with Lotto Soudal Ladies. During the shutdown of racing due to COVID-19, she won a stage at the virtual Skoda V Series and finished third overall.

"I am delighted to finally sign Dani having missed out on the opportunity at the end of 2018," said Team Director, Bob Varney.

"In the past two years, she has reinforced the qualities that we saw in her then and will bring a wealth of experience to the team in 2021. She will strengthen our classics squad and fit seamlessly into our culture. I’m excited to see her continue to grow in 2021 and become a valuable mentor to our talented young group of riders."

Drops Cycling roster for 2021: Lizzy Bennett (GBR), Anna Christian (GBR), Dani Christmas (GBR), Joss Lowden (GBR), Maria Martins (POR), Emily Meakin (GBR), Emilie Moberg (NOR), Elise Olsen (NOR), Sara Penton (SWE), Finja Smekal (GER), April Tacey (GBR), Alice Towers (GBR), Marjolein van’t Geloof (NED) Maike van der Duin (NED)