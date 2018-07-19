Drama in the Alps – Podcast
Can Sky wrap it up today on L'Alpe d'Huez?
The latest Cyclingnews podcast – brought to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello and Floyd’s of Leadville – was recorded following a dramatic stage 11 of the Tour de France from Albertville to La Rosiere.
In it we hear from stage winner and new yellow jersey Geraint Thomas (Team Sky), and UAE Team Emirates’ Dan Martin. Cyclingnews editor Daniel Benson and Sadhbh O’Shea talk about the shake-up in the general classification and ask whether or not Team Sky can all but wrap up the GC in Thursday’s Alpe d’Huez.
We also hear from Heinrich Haussler with his latest podcast blog from the Tour de France.
