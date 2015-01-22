Dowsett's Hour Record attempt postponed

Image 1 of 4 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 4 Alex Dowsett (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Alex Dowsett (Movistar Team) smiles for the camera (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 4 of 4 Alex Dowsett hard at work (Image credit: Movistar)

Alex Dowsett’s Hour Record attempt has been indefinitely postponed his Movistar team have announced. Dowsett was due to take on the hour on February 27 but sustained a broken collarbone in a training crash last week. Movistar say they will re-evaluate the situation once Dowsett has recovered before they begin the process of preparing for an attempt.

"Following Dowsett's crash last Tuesday, his collarbone fracture and the subsequent surgery... both rider and squad consider it would not be realistic to carry on with February 27 as a goal," the team said in a statement. "Movistar Team also states that attempting the record would have been a risky decision, compromising the rest of the season for Alex and putting extra pressure on his recovery."

Dowsett crashed and fractured his collarbone during a training ride near his home last Tuesday and underwent surgery the two days later. Movistar posted pictures of Dowsett on the home trainer earlier this week. It was hoped that he may still be able to recover in time to attempt the record next month. The Briton was obviously disappointed that his bid had been postponed but is determined to make an attempt.

"I'm really gutted this has happened," Dowsett said in the team’s statement. "I've never worked harder for anything and to make this difficult decision with the team and lose this opportunity is a real blow. The positive is that it is a record attempt so we will be attempting it at a later date.

"I'd like to thank everyone that's supported me with words of encouragement both in training pre-crash and words of support and well wishes post-crash, it really was overwhelming. I'll now recover properly and be back to full fitness for the road season and another crack at the 'perfect hour.'"

Movistar say they will re-evaluate the situation once Dowsett has recovered before they begin the process of preparing for an attempt, although they gave no indication of a time scale.