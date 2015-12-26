Dimension Data, Cannondale and AG2R La Mondiale jerseys for 2016

Image 1 of 3 The Dimension Data kit for 2016 (Image credit: UCI) Image 2 of 3 The AG2R La Mondiale kit for 2016 (Image credit: UCI) Image 3 of 3 The Cannondale Pro Cycling kit for 2016 (Image credit: UCI)

The UCI have revealed the jersey that Mark Cavendish and his Dimension Data teammates will be wearing this year. The jersey will not officially be revealed until mid-January, before the Tour Down Under, but a recent update on the UCI saw them publish a digital version of the jersey.

The team have decided not to go for the green of new sponsor Dimension Data and preferred to keep the predominantly white kit. The main body of the jersey is white with a black stripe placed horizontally across the middle and black sleeves. There is a small hint of green with some green edging around the collar.

Other jerseys that were revealed by the UCI are Cannondale’s and AG2R La Mondiale’s. Following the departure Garmin, the Cannondale jersey will be much greener in 2016 although the argyle pattern that the team have become known for will remain. AG2R La Mondiale will use exactly the same colour scheme but have gone for an asymmetric look with one brown and one blue shoulder.

