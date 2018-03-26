Trending

D'hoore takes control of Women's WorldTour

Boels Dolmans retain slim advantage in team rankings

Image 1 of 5

Jolien D'hoore leads the 2018 Women's WorldTour after Gent-Wevelgem

Jolien D'hoore leads the 2018 Women's WorldTour after Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 5

Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins Women's WorldTour Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde Women 2018

Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins Women's WorldTour Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde Women 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

Marta Bastianelli wins Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018

Marta Bastianelli wins Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 5

Amy Pieters

Amy Pieters
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) wins the Trofeo Alfredo Binda

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) wins the Trofeo Alfredo Binda
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jolien D’hoore became the third leader of the Women’s WorldTour ranking after a strong week at the Classics. Trofeo Alfredo Binda winner Kasia Niewiadoma, who was not racing this week, slipped down to second place while Gent-Wevelgem winner Marta Bastianelli climbed eight positions into third.

Related Articles

D'hoore takes aim at Gent-Wevelgem, De Panne video highlights - Women's news shorts

D'hoore: Playing the game at Tour of Flanders

Bastianelli: Gent-Wevelgem win is a reward for all my hard work

D’hoore has had a stellar week of racing, winning the inaugural Driedaagse de Panne in wet and windy conditions – her first victory for Mitchelton-Scott - and going on to come a close second to Bastianelli at Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday.

D’hoore now leads Niewiadoma by 30 points and the results last week mark her as one of the pre-race favourites heading into the Tour of Flanders on Sunday.

Niewiadoma wasn’t in action this week as she rests up and turns her focus on the Ardennes Classics in April. The Polish rider took over the lead of the competition after her win in the third round of the competition, with Anna van der Breggen the first leader following her victory at Strade Bianche. Van der Breggen still leads the rolling UCI World Ranking.

As it was at this point last year, the Women’s WorldTour has seen a different winner across each of the opening races. Bastianelli was the fifth different victor thus far, with Amy Pieters winning the second round of the Ronde van Drenthe. Bastianelli had enjoyed a consistent run through the WorldTour ahead of her victory on Sunday, finishing 11th at Strade Bianche, taking fourth at Drenthe and 13th at Binda. Gent-Wevelgem was the 30-year-old’s second win of the year after taking a stage of the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana in February.

With two WorldTour wins this season, Boels Dolmans retained their lead in the team classification. However, they saw their advantage slashed to just 49 points after Canyon-SRAM got Lisa Klein and Hannah Barnes into the top 10 at Gent-Wevelgem.

The German squad sit in second place with Ale Cipollini moving into third. Despite D’hoore’s second place on Sunday, Mitchelton-Scott slipped down to fourth place overall.

The women’s peloton heads to Dwars door Vlaanderen on Wednesday with the WorldTour resuming at the weekend with the 15th edition of the women’s Tour of Flanders.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamPoints
1Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5380pts
2Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling350
3Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini350
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam290
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini280
6Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam253
7Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling235
8Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam205
9Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team185
10Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5160
11Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women160
12Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing155
13Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam138
14Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team128
15Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women125
16Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team110
17Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg100
18Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing100
19Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing95
20Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women95

Team Classification
#TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam982pts
2Canyon-SRAM Racing933
3Ale Cipollini729
4Mitchelton Scott Women691
5Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team343
6Team Sunweb Women302
7Wiggle High5279
8Astana Women's Team270
9Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team220
10Valcar PBM143
11Parkhotel Valkenburg133
12FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope112
13Team Virtu Cycling108
14Movistar Team Women69
15Cylance Pro Cycling66
16Hitec Products-Birk Sport49
17Trek-Drops44
18Lotto Soudal Ladies43
19BTC City Ljubljana20
20Aromitalia Vaiano18