D'hoore takes control of Women's WorldTour
Boels Dolmans retain slim advantage in team rankings
Jolien D’hoore became the third leader of the Women’s WorldTour ranking after a strong week at the Classics. Trofeo Alfredo Binda winner Kasia Niewiadoma, who was not racing this week, slipped down to second place while Gent-Wevelgem winner Marta Bastianelli climbed eight positions into third.
Related Articles
D’hoore has had a stellar week of racing, winning the inaugural Driedaagse de Panne in wet and windy conditions – her first victory for Mitchelton-Scott - and going on to come a close second to Bastianelli at Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday.
D’hoore now leads Niewiadoma by 30 points and the results last week mark her as one of the pre-race favourites heading into the Tour of Flanders on Sunday.
Niewiadoma wasn’t in action this week as she rests up and turns her focus on the Ardennes Classics in April. The Polish rider took over the lead of the competition after her win in the third round of the competition, with Anna van der Breggen the first leader following her victory at Strade Bianche. Van der Breggen still leads the rolling UCI World Ranking.
As it was at this point last year, the Women’s WorldTour has seen a different winner across each of the opening races. Bastianelli was the fifth different victor thus far, with Amy Pieters winning the second round of the Ronde van Drenthe. Bastianelli had enjoyed a consistent run through the WorldTour ahead of her victory on Sunday, finishing 11th at Strade Bianche, taking fourth at Drenthe and 13th at Binda. Gent-Wevelgem was the 30-year-old’s second win of the year after taking a stage of the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana in February.
With two WorldTour wins this season, Boels Dolmans retained their lead in the team classification. However, they saw their advantage slashed to just 49 points after Canyon-SRAM got Lisa Klein and Hannah Barnes into the top 10 at Gent-Wevelgem.
The German squad sit in second place with Ale Cipollini moving into third. Despite D’hoore’s second place on Sunday, Mitchelton-Scott slipped down to fourth place overall.
The women’s peloton heads to Dwars door Vlaanderen on Wednesday with the WorldTour resuming at the weekend with the 15th edition of the women’s Tour of Flanders.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Points
|1
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|380
|pts
|2
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|350
|3
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|350
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|290
|5
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|280
|6
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|253
|7
|Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|235
|8
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|205
|9
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|185
|10
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|160
|11
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|160
|12
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|155
|13
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|138
|14
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|128
|15
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|125
|16
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|110
|17
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|100
|18
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|100
|19
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|95
|20
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|95
|#
|Team
|Result
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|982
|pts
|2
|Canyon-SRAM Racing
|933
|3
|Ale Cipollini
|729
|4
|Mitchelton Scott Women
|691
|5
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|343
|6
|Team Sunweb Women
|302
|7
|Wiggle High5
|279
|8
|Astana Women's Team
|270
|9
|Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|220
|10
|Valcar PBM
|143
|11
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|133
|12
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|112
|13
|Team Virtu Cycling
|108
|14
|Movistar Team Women
|69
|15
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|66
|16
|Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|49
|17
|Trek-Drops
|44
|18
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|43
|19
|BTC City Ljubljana
|20
|20
|Aromitalia Vaiano
|18
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy