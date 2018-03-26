D'hoore takes control of Women's WorldTour

Image 1 of 5 Jolien D'hoore leads the 2018 Women's WorldTour after Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) wins Women's WorldTour Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde Women 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Marta Bastianelli wins Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Amy Pieters (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) wins the Trofeo Alfredo Binda (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jolien D’hoore became the third leader of the Women’s WorldTour ranking after a strong week at the Classics. Trofeo Alfredo Binda winner Kasia Niewiadoma, who was not racing this week, slipped down to second place while Gent-Wevelgem winner Marta Bastianelli climbed eight positions into third.

D’hoore has had a stellar week of racing, winning the inaugural Driedaagse de Panne in wet and windy conditions – her first victory for Mitchelton-Scott - and going on to come a close second to Bastianelli at Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday.

D’hoore now leads Niewiadoma by 30 points and the results last week mark her as one of the pre-race favourites heading into the Tour of Flanders on Sunday.

Niewiadoma wasn’t in action this week as she rests up and turns her focus on the Ardennes Classics in April. The Polish rider took over the lead of the competition after her win in the third round of the competition, with Anna van der Breggen the first leader following her victory at Strade Bianche. Van der Breggen still leads the rolling UCI World Ranking.

As it was at this point last year, the Women’s WorldTour has seen a different winner across each of the opening races. Bastianelli was the fifth different victor thus far, with Amy Pieters winning the second round of the Ronde van Drenthe. Bastianelli had enjoyed a consistent run through the WorldTour ahead of her victory on Sunday, finishing 11th at Strade Bianche, taking fourth at Drenthe and 13th at Binda. Gent-Wevelgem was the 30-year-old’s second win of the year after taking a stage of the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana in February.

With two WorldTour wins this season, Boels Dolmans retained their lead in the team classification. However, they saw their advantage slashed to just 49 points after Canyon-SRAM got Lisa Klein and Hannah Barnes into the top 10 at Gent-Wevelgem.

The German squad sit in second place with Ale Cipollini moving into third. Despite D’hoore’s second place on Sunday, Mitchelton-Scott slipped down to fourth place overall.

The women’s peloton heads to Dwars door Vlaanderen on Wednesday with the WorldTour resuming at the weekend with the 15th edition of the women’s Tour of Flanders.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Points 1 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 380 pts 2 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 350 3 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini 350 4 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 290 5 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini 280 6 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 253 7 Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 235 8 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 205 9 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 185 10 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 160 11 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women 160 12 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 155 13 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 138 14 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 128 15 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 125 16 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 110 17 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 100 18 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 100 19 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing 95 20 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 95