Details Emerge about Kline's crash through window in Portugal

Shane Kline joins Rally from Team SmartStop. (Image credit: Pat Malach)

More details have emerged about the crash that left Rally Cycling rider Shane Kline with a broken collarbone and lacerations to his face, chest and shoulder.

Kline went through the window of a parked car in an incident that took place Wednesday during stage 1 of the Volta ao Alentejo in Portugal.

The crash occurred on a fast descent coming off the final KOM with less than 20km to go, according to a statement from Kline's US Continental team. One of the curves had a decreasing radius that caught many riders off guard. Riders from the lead group overcooked the corner and hit cars along the side of the road. Later, riders from the third group, including Kline, made the same mistake and went straight into a parked car.

A Rally Cycling spokesperson said Kline will travel home to the US on Friday and decide if he will have surgery on his collarbone after consulting his doctor in Pennsylvania.