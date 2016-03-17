Kline crashes through car window, breaks collarbone in Portugal - News Shorts

Image 1 of 5 Shane Kline joins Rally from Team SmartStop. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 2 of 5 Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Sonny Colbrelli wins the 2015 GP Bruno Beghelli (Image credit: Bettini) Image 4 of 5 Fabian Cancellara (Team CSC) celebrates, on March 22, 2008 as he crosses the finish line of the 99th Milan-San Remo Image 5 of 5 Milan-San Remo 2016 race map (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Kline breaks collarbone in collision with car at Volta ao Alentejo



Rally Cycling's Shane Kline broke his collarbone in a collision with a car during stage 1 of the Volta ao Alentejo in Portugal, according to a statement released by the team. The 26-year-old American went through one of the vehicle's windows during the crash, resulting in a broken collarbone and lacerations to the face. Details remain sketchy about how the crash occurred, as no one from the team witnessed the collision first-hand.

"Shane was lucky to walk away from this one," said Performance Manager Jonas Carney. "He's pretty banged up, but he will be OK."

Kline will consult with team doctors in the coming days to determine if surgery is required.

Bardet has big ambitions for Volta a Catalunya

Romain Bardet will take the leadership reins at AG2R La Mondiale for Volta a Catalunya. Bardet's team said Wednesday that the 25-year-old Frenchman has big ambitions for the Spanish race after his top 10 performance last week in Paris-Nice.

"We aim at a stage victory and a podium, such as last year," said team director Stéphane Goubert. "Volta a Catalunya has a high level of participation. We won't have to take the lead and we will try to seize opportunities."

Domenico Pozzovivo won stage 3 for AG2R La Mondiale last year and finished third overall.

AG2R La Mondiale roster for Volta a Catalunya: Romain Bardet, François Bidard, Guillaume Bonnafond, Mikaël Cherel, Hubert Dupont, Ben Gastauer, Sébastien Minard, Domenico Pozzovivo

Bardiani-CSF hoping for wildcard upset in Saturday's Milan-San Remo



Pro Continental team Bardiani-CSF is shooting for an upset finish Saturday at Milan-San Remo, hoping to put Sonny Cobrelli in with a shot at the finish on the Via Rome in San Remo.

"Saying that Milano-Sanremo is a target for us could seem too much ambitious for a Professional team as we are," said team manager Roberto Reverberi, who will support team director Stefano Zanatta on Saturday. "But having a rider like Colbrelli, who showed a great feeling with this Classic, we don't want to keep us out of the game too early."

In his three appearances in Milan-San Remo Colbrelli has ridden consistently well, finishing sixth in 2014. The Italian team wold like to follow in the foot steps of MTN-Qhubeka [now Dimension Data], which won this race as Pro Continental team in 2013 with Gerald Ciolek.

"WorldTour teams will be in charge to manage the race, and from our guys I expect the best support to Sonny in the hot moments of the race," Reverberi said. "If we want to nurture our dream, we need a bold performance from everyone. This must be our imperative."

Bardiani-CSF roster for Milan-San Remo: Nicola Boem, Sonny Colbrelli, Stefano Pirazzi, Simone Andreetta, Alessandro Tonelli, Enrico Barbin, Mirco Maestri and Lorenzo Rota.

10 riders to watch at Milan-San Remo

The spring campaign really kicks into action this weekend with Milan-San Remo. The race, which has been a part of the racing calendar since 1907, is the first monument of the season and the longest of the year.

Defending champion John Degenkolb is still recovering from the horror crash during a training ride in January and won't be in Milan this Saturday. There are, however, four other former champions expected to compete, including 2014 champion Alexander Kristoff (Katusha).

This year's route is much the same as it was in 2015, with the now traditional finish of the three Capos, the Cipressa and the Poggio before the run-in towards the Via Roma.

A victory at Milan-San Remo can make a rider's career, and we've put together a list of 10 riders we think could be in with a shout come Saturday afternoon.

Cyclingnews will have live coverage of the 291km race, which starts in Milan's Piazza del Duomo and finishes on the Via Roma, along with a full race report, results, photos and news.

