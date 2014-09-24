Dennis: I rode a perfect time trial for my ability at the moment

Image 1 of 2 Rohan Dennis (Australia) on his way to fifth place at the 2014 Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Rohan Dennis (Australia) put in an impressive ride to finish fifth on the Ponferrada Worlds course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Right up until the final climb of the World Championships time trial, Rohan Dennis was within touching distance of the podium and though he slipped to fifth by the finish, the Australian's was a performance that augurs much for the future.



