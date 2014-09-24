Dennis: I rode a perfect time trial for my ability at the moment
Australian impresses en route to fifth in Worlds TT
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Right up until the final climb of the World Championships time trial, Rohan Dennis was within touching distance of the podium and though he slipped to fifth by the finish, the Australian's was a performance that augurs much for the future.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy