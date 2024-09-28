Demi Vollering, debatable tactics fall short as Netherlands miss World Championship podium for first time in 10 years

Favourite comes home in fifth as Lotte Kopecky defends rainbow jersey

ZURICH SWITZERLAND SEPTEMBER 28 LR Elisa Longo Borghini of Team Italy Demi Vollering of Team Netherlands Lotte Kopecky of Team Belgium compete in the breakaway during the 97th UCI Cycling World Championships Zurich 2024 Womens Elite Road Race a 1541km one day race from Uster to Zurich on September 28 2024 in Zurich Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Demi Vollering attacks in the finale of the UCI Road World Championships elite women's road race
It would be generous to suggest the Dutch team failed to add up to the sum of its parts in the elite women's road race at the UCI Road World Championships. The women in orange somehow contrived to squander what looked like a winning hand on the final lap as the title fell once more to Lotte Kopecky (Belgium).

Pre-race favourite Demi Vollering was the best Dutch finisher in fifth, but her strategy was difficult to fathom at times. The 27-year-old is arguably the peloton's outstanding talent, but the rainbow jersey continues to elude her after a disjointed display from the Netherlands.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.