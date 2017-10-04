Delko Marseille Provence KTM add Mihaylov to 2018 roster

Image 1 of 5 Nikolay Mihaylov (CCC Sprandi-Polkowice) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Nikolay Mihaylov (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Nikolay Mihaylov (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) (Image credit: TDW) Image 4 of 5 Nikolay Mihaylov (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) (Image credit: TDW) Image 5 of 5 Bulgarian champion Nikolay Mihaylov (CCC Sprandi-Polkowice) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

French Pro-Continental team Delko Marseille Provence KTM has confirmed the signing of former Bulgarian national road race and time trial champion Nikolay Mihaylov.

The 29-year-old was an amateur at the Martigues Sport Cyclisme and AVC Aix-en-Provence clubs before singing with CCC Sprandi Polkowice in 2012. After six seasons with the Polish team which saw Mihaylov win five national Bulgarian titles and the 2016 Sibiu Cycling Tour, he will become the 17th rider on Delko Marseille Provence KTM's books from 2018.

I would like to thank the team for the confidence it places in me," Mihaylov said in a press release. "I am very excited to ride in the colors of Team Delko Marseille Provence KTM. This is a very special move for me because I lived for six years as a rider in this beautiful region of Provence, with very good sporting memories.

"As for the team, it is constantly growing every year and I want to contribute so that it grows even faster. This time, my dream is realized and I am very determined."

Mihaylov adds Grand Tour experience to the team having ridden the 2015 Giro d'Italia and also rode Milano-San Remo and Tour of Flanders in 2016. A strong time trialist, Mihaylov is also likely to bolster the sprint train for Delko Marseille Provence KTM.

At Delko Marseille Provence KTM, Mihaylov also links up with former sports director and compatriot Hristo Zaikov.

The team has previously announced that Brenton Jones (JLT Condor), Julien Trarieux (Neo-Pro), Lucas De Rossi (VC la Pomme Marseille), Jérémy Leveau (Roubaix Lille Métropole), Iuri Filosi (Nippo - Vini Fantini), Javi Moreno (Bahrain-Merida), and Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (An Post-Chain Reaction) will join the team from 2018.