Javier Moreno signs for Delko Marseille Provence KTM

Image 1 of 7 Javier Moreno (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 7 Javier Moreno at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 7 Javi Moreno (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 7 Javier Moreno (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 7 Javier Moreno (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 7 Javier Moreno (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 7 Javier Moreno (Bahrain Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

French Pro-Continental team Delko Marseille Provence KTM has announced the signing of Spaniard Javi Moreno for the 2018 season.

The 33-year-old joins from Bahrain-Merida where he had a difficult season highlighted by expulsion from the Giro d'Italia and a broken jaw at the Vuelta a Espana. However, Moreno made his Tour de France debut in July and finished the French Grand Tour in Paris.

Although Moreno hasn't won a race since the 2015 Ruta del Sol, he has won the Vuelta a Asturias, Vuelta a Castilla y León, and Vuelta a la Comunidad de Madrid while his second-place finishes at the 2013 Tour Down Under point to his ability in WorldTour races.

Moreno will take on a leadership role with Delko Marseille Provence KTM who enjoyed race invites to ASO events such as Paris-Nice and the Criterium du Dauphine in 2017.

"Delko Marseille Provence KTM is a nice option for me. The team is growing step by step, so the evolution from the beginning until now is really strong. The calendar of 2017 was very attractive with races like Paris-Nice or Critérium du Dauphiné, so we hope to repeat and grow the goals for 2018," Moreno said.

Prior to joining Bahrain-Merida, Moreno rode with Movistar after previous stints with Caja Rural, and Andalucia-Caja Sur. He joins the team with ten Grand Tours under his belt and is aiming to help the young squad fulfil its potential in bigger races next season.

"I am really motivated and I will focus on the first races of the season," Moreno said. "I know that it is important for the team to be in good shape in the beginning and I will work hard this winter. I have a big motivation and I wish to add my experience to the group. My first feeling is really positive. I think that it is like a familiar team and I hope we can do the best season in the history of the team."

For 2018, the team has also signed Brenton Jones (JLT Condor), Julien Trarieux (Neo-Pro), Lucas De Rossi (VC la Pomme Marseille), Jérémy Leveau (Roubaix Lille Métropole), and Iuri Filosi (Nippo-Vini Fantini).