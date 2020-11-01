Deignan to keep racing with Trek-Segafredo through 2022

Trek-Segafredo announced that Women's WorldTour leader Lizzie Deignan and new Italian champion Elisa Longo Borghini have signed on to remain with the team through the 2022 season.

Deignan, having come back in 2019 after the birth of her first child, originally planned to retire in 2020 but when her major target, the Olympic Games in Tokyo were postponed to 2021, she pushed the end of her career back as well. Now, with the success of the shortened 2020 season behind her - one that included victories in the GP de Plouay, La Course by le Tour de France and a stunning win in Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the former world champion again prolonged her career.

"I had always envisioned retiring after the 2020 Olympic Games, but I think the fact that I'm enjoying my job so much and experiencing such an enjoyable team environment means that I feel motivated to continue further and not just draw a line on my career next year. I don't see a reason to stop when everything is going so well," Deignan said in a press release.

It was an easy choice to remain with Trek-Segafredo, Deignan said. "I found myself to be really happy in the team, very comfortable. Professionally and personally, I think it's the best place for me to thrive and be the best athlete I can be. I have great teammates, great directors, and great staff. I couldn't really ask for more. I know I'm very lucky to be in the position to re-sign with the team."

Longo Borghini, who claimed her second Italian National Road Championship with a solo attack on Saturday, was also happy to remain with the team through 2022.

The 28-year-old rider won both Italian titles this summer and her first Giro Rosa stage and wore the maglia rosa after the team time trial. Longo Borghini also claimed a silver medal in the European Championships and bronze in her home World Championships in Imola.

"I'm happy to have extended my contract with Trek-Segafredo. The team started last year, and I felt immediately that this could be a place where I can do my job in the best way possible. My ambitions next year will be for sure the Olympic Games and the Classics," said Longo Borghini.