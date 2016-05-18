Degenkolb adjusting to four-fingered bike handling - Video
Giant-Alpecin rider regaining form at Tour of California
John Degenkolb (Team Giant-Alpecin) is still recovering from a hand injury and regaining form while at the Tour of California.
Degenkolb and several teammates were involved in a serious crash last January when a motorist drove head on into the team as they were returning from a session at training camp in Calpe, Spain.
The incident nearly severed a finger on Degenkolb’s hand and he underwent delicate surgery to have the digit reattached, but it remains in a splint. The 2015 Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix victor missed the Classics this year but started racing again in early May at the Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt.
Degenkolb discusses his comeback, the extent of his injuries and what he hopes to get out of the Amgen Tour of California.
