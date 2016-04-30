Degenkolb can reach peak level for the Tour de France, says teammate

Image 1 of 6 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 6 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 John Degenkolb on the stage 21 podium of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wins the final stage of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 John Degenkolb gets his cobble for winning Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) win the sprint to the line (Image credit: ASO)

John Degenkolb (Giant -Alpecin) can return to the peak of his powers, according to his teammate Koen de Kort.

Degenkolb will make his long-awaited return to racing on Sunday in the Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt after almost four months out of the sport. The sprinter and several of his teammates were hit by a vehicle during a training ride in January and Degenkolb suffered a number of injuries, the most serious of which almost cost him an index finger.

The team have struggled for results so far this year as a result of the incident that also took out the likes of Warren Barguil and Chag Haga. All of the riders who were involved have since returned, bar Degenkolb, who races on Sunday. Winless so far, the team are desperate for Degenkolb to reach the level that saw him win Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix in 2015.

“He can get to that at level again. I have a lot of faith in him to come good again for the Tour de France,” de Kort told Cyclingnews.



