Degenkolb risks losing left index finger in training camp crash with car
German reports wounds on his lip, thigh and forearm
Paris-Roubaix and Milan-San Remo winner John Degenkolb was one of the six Giant-Alpecin riders injured when a driver crashed into their training ride in Spain head-on on Saturday.
The German took to Facebook to thank his fans for the well wishes, stating he was "alright, considering the circumstances".
He was put under general anaesthesia to have wounds on his thigh, forearm and lip stitched up, and stated he was en route to Valencia where doctors would try to reattach his left index finger, which was nearly severed.
"I don't remember much. I also wish the other guys all the best. I'll be back. Thank you for your support."
Reports that Chad Haga was airlifted to a hospital in Sant Joan de Alacant have not yet been confirmed by the team. Other riders involved were Warren Barguil, Ramon Sinkeldam, Fredrik Ludvigsson, and Max Walscheid.
Barguil reportedly suffered a fractured wrist.
