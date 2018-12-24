Deceuninck-QuickStep complete roster with Capecchi

Image 1 of 5 Eros Capecchi of Italy and Team Quick-Step Floors (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Eros Capecchi at Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Patrick Lefevere and Francis Van Eeckhout, CEO of Deceuninck (Image credit: Sigfrid Eggers) Image 4 of 5 Eros Capecchi (Quick-Step Floors) with Marco Marcato (UAE-Team Emirates). (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 5 of 5 Eros Capecchi signs on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Eros Capecchi will continue with Deceuninck-QuickStep next season after extending his contract with the long-running team. The 2019 season will be the Italian’s third year with the team, who have completed their 25-man roster with his signing.

The 32-year-old has four victories to his name over a 12-year career, including a stage of the 2011 Giro d’Italia. In a posting on the team’s website, he announced that he will be staying with the team for one more year.

"You might have seen some speculation online with regards to my future, which I can’t deny has taken some time to settle," he said. "But I am really pleased that I can now announce that I will be staying with Deceuninck-QuickStep for 2019.

"My time with the team has been very special and the record-breaking number of wins that we achieved in 2018 is something that nobody will ever forget. In my two years with this amazing squad I have had the opportunity to ride three Grand Tours and many other big races, which were special experiences.

"I was able to use my ability on the climbs to help our leaders and gave it my all every single time. I will hopefully be able to use that experience next year in the same races."

Capecchi’s re-signing concludes a busy off-season for Patrick Lefevere’s Belgian squad, which saw several star riders leave for other squads. Star sprinter Fernando Gaviria moved to UAE Team Emirates, while other departures included Niki Terpstra to Direct Énergie, Max Schachmann to Bora-Hansgrohe, and Laurens De Plus to Team Jumbo-Visma.

There was good news in October though, as PVC window and door manufacturer Deceuninck came on board as title sponsor after a long and tortuous hunt.