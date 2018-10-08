Quick-Step add Deceuninck as new title sponsor for 2019

Image 1 of 5 Patrick Lefevere and Francis Van Eeckhout, CEO of Deceuninck (Image credit: Sigfrid Eggers) Image 2 of 5 Deceuninck Ceo Francis Van Eeckhout, and Quick-Step Floors CEO Patrick Lefevere attend a press conference of Quick-Step Floors cycling team regarding their new sponsor Deceuninck Plastics (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Deceuninck Ceo Francis Van Eeckhout, and Quick-Step Floors CEO Patrick Lefevere attend a press conference of Quick-Step Floors cycling team regarding their new sponsor Deceuninck Plastics (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Patrick Lefevere announces his new multi-year deal with Deceuninck (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Press gather for the press conference where Patrick Lefevere announced his new multi-year deal with Deceuninck (Image credit: Getty Images)

Patrick Lefevere today announced signing a multi-year deal with window manufacturer Deceuninck as title sponsor for his Quick-Step Floors team, which will be known as Deceuninck-QuickStep in 2019 and beyond.

Speaking at press conference on Monday, Lefevere presented the new deal "with great pleasure."

"Thanks to their commitment and that of the other partners, the team can think of the future and build on what we have achieved during this outstanding season," said Lefevere, the team's longtime general manager.

Lefevere announced in July that he was still hunting for a title sponsor for the future as Quick-Step was moving to a secondary-sponsor role. The Belgian flooring company has been with Lefevere's program in the title and secondary roles since 1999, and will continue as part of this new deal.

The team have earned 69 wins so far this season, including the team time trial world championship in Austria last month. Nevertheless, Lefevere's search for a title sponsor was down to the wire.

"Over the years, we’ve shown that we are one of the major players in the sport, and our results guarantee both exposure and international visibility," he said on Monday. "Last but not least, the structure and services we provide to our partners help them create a strong marketing platform so they can give their customers a complete and exclusive experience. I’m delighted to have such an international company, with whom we share so many values, by our side and I am sure that together we will achieve our goals.”

Deceuninck CEO Francis Van Eeckhout said he expects a "powerful" partnership.

"We are delighted with this powerful partnership in international cycling, one of the most popular sports in Europe and emerging worldwide," Van Eeckhout said. "This high-valued sponsorship offers plenty of commercial opportunities for Deceuninck and all our customers. I’m confident this is a new milestone for the company.”

Deceuninck, which has its headquarters in Hooglede-Gits Belgium, will have its logo featured prominently on the new Deceuninck-QuickStep jersey.

“This will be a real game changer leading to a series of marketing campaigns that will exemplify our passion for innovation, ecology and design," said Jérôme De Bruycker, Deceuninck's marketing manager for Europe. "The continuous media attention throughout the whole year will strengthen our Deceuninck brand and will support us and our partners to be the preferred choice of the customer.”