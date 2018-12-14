Deceuninck-Quick-Step unveil 2019 jersey

Image 1 of 5 Julian Alaphilippe wears the new Deceuninck-Quick-Step jersey (Image credit: Quick-Step Floors) Image 2 of 5 A look at the back of the jersey with Philippe Gilbert (Image credit: Quick-Step Floors) Image 3 of 5 Elia Viviani is the Italian national champion (Image credit: Quick-Step Floors) Image 4 of 5 Yves Lampaert in his Belgian champion's jersey (Image credit: Quick-Step Floors) Image 5 of 5 Alvaro Hodeg celebrates another win for Quick Step Floors (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)

Deceuninck-Quick-Step are the latest team to unveil their new jersey design for the 2019 season as well as a number of the more colourful variations of the kit for their national champions.

The Belgian squad has window maker Deceuninck as a new title sponsor but maintained a look they have become synonymous with in recent years. The jersey, once again made by Vermarc, is a royal blue colour with Deceuninck taking the place of Quick-Step Floors in the white panel across the chest. The Belgian flooring company sits just below the new sponsor and remains prominent on the jersey.

Italian champion Elia Viviani, Luxembourg's Bob Jungels and Belgian champion Yves Lampaert showed off their national champions' colours, which also remain much the same as 2018. The national flag design leaves you in little doubt that they won their national road races.

Quick-Step Floors were the most victorious team in 2018, winning 76 races, but struggled to find a new sponsor over the summer. They would eventually secure Deceuninck in October but it was too late to keep some of their top riders, including Fernando Gaviria and Niki Terpstra, who moved to UAE Team Emirates and Direct Energie.