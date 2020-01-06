Deceuninck-QuickStep announce two-year partnership with Wahoo

Deceuninck-QuickStep have announced a two-year partnership with Wahoo Fitness, in a deal that sees the American company supplying its range of Elemnt GPS computers and Tickr heart-rate monitors until the end of the 2021 season.

The move marks the end of the Belgian team's partnership with Taipei-based Bryton Inc. after just one year, a productive season that yielded 68 wins – by 16 different riders – as well as top spot on the UCI WorldTour Team ranking.

"We are really happy since we first started to use Wahoo’s connected cycling computers," said Deceuninck-QuickStep's head coach, Koen Pelgrim.

"The Elemnt units are very user-friendly and navigating around the menus is intuitive, which makes setting up training sessions and programs very easy. Likewise, there is a great interface with the mobile app, which adds to the experience and allows the riders to upload their data easily.

"We are always looking to analyse our riders' performance and improve where we can, and the way that Wahoo have set up their products makes that very easy for us, so we are very excited to be working with them."

(Image credit: Sigfrid Eggers)

The portfolio of products offered by Wahoo isn't limited to GPS cycling computers and heart-rate monitors, however. Wahoo is equally well known for its prominence in the indoor cycling market, due to its range of three turbo trainers, and ecosystem of peripherals that include a gradient simulator and dedicated fan.

While Wahoo will supply Deceuninck-QuickStep with computers and heart rate monitors, Cyclingnews understands the team's turbo trainers will continue to be supplied by Tacx.

"From nearly unmatched strength in one-day races to strong campaigns in the Grand Tours, this team has been one of the best in the world for nearly two decades," said Wahoo CEO Mike Saturnia.

"We are honoured to join them as they prepare for another season of iconic race performances. Our Elemnt cycling computers and TICKR heart rate monitors are easy to use and will deliver the data riders need to track and maximise performance."