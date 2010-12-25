Davis prepares for a busy Spring

Image 1 of 2 Bronze medalist Allan Davis (Australia) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Allan Davis celebrates victory in Delhi (Image credit: AFP)

Australian sprinter Allan Davis is set for a busy and varied Spring that his Astana team hopes will net him another Milan-San Remo podium to go with the one he took in 2007.

Davis will start the season at the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic before competing at the year's first ProTour event, the Santos Tour Down Under. It's then time for Portuguese stage race Volta ao Algarve before heading to Italy for the Strade Bianchi, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo.

Whilst riding for Quick Step Davis finished second in Milan-San Remo behind experienced Spaniard Oscar Freire. Following that result the 30-year-old experienced a lean string of results during the season, the highlight being a second palce in stage seven of the Vuelta a España in Zaragoza.

The following year saw him race a limited program due to complications that arose from an alleged involvement in Operacion Puerto, which was later rectified and he made a successful return to racing at the 2009 Tour Down Under, winning three stages and the general classification.

He started 2010 slowly, coming under fire for a lack of condition ahead of his Tour Down Under title defense. The season proved fruitful however, winning a Commonwealth Games gold medal and a bronze medal at the UCI Road World Championships in Geelong, Australia, during October (pictured).

Following his early-season racing in Italy, Davis will add a tough Belgian component to his program that includes Ghent-Wevelgem, the Three Days of De Panne, the Tour of Flanders and the Amstel Gold Race.

Davis is then slated to ride the Tour de France as Astana's sprinter and in preparation for la Grand Boucle he'll be riding the Tour of California and the Dauphiné Libéré stage races.