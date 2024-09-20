Davide Formolo disqualified from Tour de Luxembourg for using banned super tuck position
Italian ejected from the race, moving Mathieu van der Poel up to second overall
Davide Formolo (Movistar) was disqualified from the Tour de Luxembourg by the race jury following the queen stage on Friday.
While the official reason has yet to be announced, it is likely that Formolo was disqualified for using the banned 'super tuck' position during the race.
Formolo escaped with eventual stage winner Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal-Quickstep) and moved up to second place in the general until being ejected from the race by the jury's decision.
Television images showed Formolo in the super tuck for an extended time inside the final 10 kilometres of the 201.3-kilometre stage to Diekirch.
The UCI banned the position in 2021 as part of a broad revision in the rules to improve rider safety. Formolo isn't the first to be disqualified for falling afoul of the rules. Richard Carapaz was disqualified from Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2021, while more recently Johannes Kulset (Uno-X) was disqualified from the Tour of Slovenia for the same move.
Formolo's ejection gave Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) a boost. He moved up to second place, and is 32 seconds behind Vansevenant.
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.