Davide Formolo disqualified from Tour de Luxembourg for using banned super tuck position

Davide Formolo (Movistar) was disqualified from the Tour de Luxembourg by the race jury following the queen stage on Friday.

While the official reason has yet to be announced, it is likely that Formolo was disqualified for using the banned 'super tuck' position during the race.

Formolo escaped with eventual stage winner Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal-Quickstep) and moved up to second place in the general until being ejected from the race by the jury's decision.

Television images showed Formolo in the super tuck for an extended time inside the final 10 kilometres of the 201.3-kilometre stage to Diekirch.

The UCI banned the position in 2021 as part of a broad revision in the rules to improve rider safety. Formolo isn't the first to be disqualified for falling afoul of the rules. Richard Carapaz was disqualified from Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2021, while more recently Johannes Kulset (Uno-X) was disqualified from the Tour of Slovenia for the same move.

Formolo's ejection gave Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) a boost. He moved up to second place, and is 32 seconds behind Vansevenant.