Davide Formolo disqualified from Tour de Luxembourg for using banned super tuck position

Italian ejected from the race, moving Mathieu van der Poel up to second overall

Davide Formolo (R) on the attack with Mauri Vansevenant
Davide Formolo (Movistar) was disqualified from the Tour de Luxembourg by the race jury following the queen stage on Friday.

While the official reason has yet to be announced, it is likely that Formolo was disqualified for using the banned 'super tuck' position during the race.

